Thursday's visit to Omaha sealed the deal for Grave Cave.
The standout point guard announced her commitment to the UNO women's basketball program shortly after a second unofficial visit to the campus.
"It felt like home and the coaching staff definitely made me feel like a priority," the 5-foot-8 Weeping Water junior said. "It's close to home and the academics are amazing along with the coaching staff and players."
Cave has a unique skill set that made her appeal to Division I programs. She runs point, but she's also an elite scorer. She averaged 18.8 points as a sophomore en route to being named the Journal Star's Class D-1 honorary captain.
Nebraska, Creighton, Drake, Northern Colorado and South Dakota showed interest in Cave, who also had an offer from South Dakota State.
"I didn't really have a timeline," Cave said. "I just felt like when I knew the right school it would click and it did."
Cave had a strong summer with her club team, the Nebraska Lasers. She said a season competing against nationally ranked teams helped her grow as a point guard.
"The aggressiveness and pace we played at was very high and something I've never played before and I believe it helped me grow and understand that there is always improvement, because no matter where you go there will always be someone better than you."
Cave has two more high school seasons left before heading to college. Last season, she helped lead Weeping Water to its first state tournament appearance since 2012, and scored 32 points in the opening round against Pleasanton.
Cave said there wasn't a big celebration planned after her commitment other than "just thanking God for this amazing opportunity, and some ice cream sounds good to me."
Briefly
ESPN updated its 2020 HoopGurlz recruiting rankings, and two Nebraskans are in the top 75.
Lincoln High senior Nyayongah Gony is No. 56, and Millard South senior Maddie Krull is No. 71.
Krull, a second-team Super-Stater last season, is a South Dakota recruit.
Gony, a 6-3 stretch forward, is still undecided, but has a ton of offers, including one from Nebraska.