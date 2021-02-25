 Skip to main content
Webb's big game powers Omaha Central girls past North Star in district hoops final
Webb's big game powers Omaha Central girls past North Star in district hoops final

Aaniya Webb hit a scoring milestone to help send Class A No. 5 Omaha Central back to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

The Eagles defeated Lincoln North Star 76-54 in the A-4 district championship at Omaha Central on Thursday.

"It's just amazing," Omaha Central coach Mike Kroupa said. "Central has such a proud basketball tradition and we are glad we can add to it."

Webb scored 27 points and went over the 1,000-point plateau. 

Omaha Central took a six-point lead, 34-28, at halftime and broke out in the second half for the 22-point victory.

Kylie Shottenkirk led Lincoln North Star with 18 points on six three-pointers. Abby Krieser and Saylor Schaefer added 11 points apiece for the Navigators, who end their season at 11-10.

High school girls basketball logo 2
