Webb's big game powers Omaha Central girls past North Star in district hoops final

Aaniya Webb hit a scoring milestone to help send Class A No. 5 Omaha Central back to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

The Eagles defeated Lincoln North Star 76-54 in the A-4 district championship at Omaha Central on Thursday.

"It's just amazing," Omaha Central coach Mike Kroupa said. "Central has such a proud basketball tradition and we are glad we can add to it."

Webb scored 27 points and went over the 1,000-point plateau.

Omaha Central took a six-point lead, 34-28, at halftime and broke out in the second half for the 22-point victory.

Kylie Shottenkirk led Lincoln North Star with 18 points on six three-pointers. Abby Krieser and Saylor Schaefer added 11 points apiece for the Navigators, who end their season at 11-10.

