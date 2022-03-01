‘We worked for this the whole season:’ Tight-knit Links dig deep and overcome Northeast to claim their spot in the state tournament

When a first-year coach takes over an athletics program, the first order of business is often to establish a new culture on the team.

In her fourth year leading the Lincoln High girls basketball program, there’s no doubt that Dominique Kelley has succeeded at that task. In front of a student section filled to the brim and a packed home gym that rattled with every made shot, the Links played a game truly deserving of a district championship.

Lincoln Northeast gave Class A No. 2 Lincoln High everything it could handle, but the Links simply dug deeper to seal off a 65-53 win in the District A-3 championship game on Tuesday night at the Earl Johnson Gym. Lincoln High (21-2) has now won 12 straight games to end the season and advances to the girls basketball state tournament for the second time since 2004.

“We put in a lot of time, energy, blood, sweat and tears, and sometimes in the brunt of it you lose sight of the bigger picture, but these moments make it all worth it to see the girls happy, smiling and cutting down nets; it makes it all worth it,” Kelley said.

It may have been slightly bittersweet for Kelley, a Northeast basketball legend in her own right, to capture victory against her former school, but Northeast’s (15-9) efforts still made the Rocket fans proud. Northeast trailed just 27-25 at halftime thanks to a hard-fought first half that saw both teams try to push the pace and break away for buckets in transition.

Sophomore center Doneelah Washington was a force on the offensive boards early and finished with a team-high 14 points, but Lincoln High had an ace up its sleeve in the second half. That came in the form of junior center Jailynn Brill, who scored nine of her 15 points after the break and limited Washington to just one made field goal in the second half.

When Brill fouled out late in the fourth quarter, she got a standing ovation from the Link fans in recognition of her hard work.

“She wasn’t perfect the whole game, but she got us stops when we needed them and finished at the rim when we needed that, too,” Kelley said. “I’m super-proud of how resilient she’s been, personally.”

A quick start to the third quarter helped give the Links a lead they held for the rest of the contest. Senior Ariana Hoagland and junior Bri Robinson had a pair of steals and quick buckets within the first minute of the third quarter, as Robinson scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the second half. She was also the final Link to touch the ball as she dribbled the clock out in front of the student section.

“We worked for this the whole season and just couldn’t let it go in this moment,” Robinson said. “We knew it was now or never, and we had to pick it up or lose and go home, so we decided to pick it up.”

The emotion at the final whistle included a group hug with Kelley and a joyous celebration at midcourt with the district championship trophy. After a 13-win season last year, visions of a trip to the state tournament likely seemed far away when the Links started winter practice.

Now, they’ll only have to wait a week until they can hit the Pinnacle Bank Arena court in front of what figures to be another large cheering section.

“It’s amazing because our fans have been with us the whole season and I’m just happy to bring a district championship home,” Robinson said. “It’s unreal, we’ve been working for this for years and it’s finally here.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

