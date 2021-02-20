'We wanted this game for Larsen': A halftime reminder from its absent coach sparks Crete to district title

With the Cardinals’ season on the line, it was time for their senior leader to step up. Newton scored a quick bucket with a well-timed drive into the lane, followed by a steal and layup. She then drained a pivotal three-pointer that gave Crete a 35-22 lead.

“That’s what you expect from your senior leadership,” Crete assistant coach Paul Smith said. “She’s done it for the three years we’ve been here and she’s one of the best in the state. When the game’s on the line, I want the ball in her hands.”

A final layup from Newton finished Crete’s 13-0 start to the fourth quarter and gave her a stat line of 20 points, five steals and five rebounds — and a win. Brooke Deisley, a junior, was the Cardinals’ next leading scorer with five points as Crete shot 13-for-44 (29.5%) from the field.

Now, the defending Class B state champions will return to the state tournament for the third straight year. Despite graduating Super-State guard Morgan Maly, the Cardinals came back just as strong in 2021.

It all goes back to a meeting Larsen and Smith held with their team last spring, and the work the Cardinals have put in ever since.