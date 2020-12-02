'We just want to play:' Lancaster County girls teams find waiting is the hardest part of season

"It might look like hockey lines going in and out as far as getting substitutions in and as far as fatigue, but we're willing to do it just because we want to get them as many games as possible," Klepper said. "It might not be the prettiest basketball, but that's our plan."

Coaches agree, the unknown of when they'll get to join the rest of the state in playing is the hardest part for the players, who have been adapting since the summer. A lot of teams did not get a chance to compete in summer leagues or camps before the start of the school year.

"But we'll get to play our high school season, and now that's here and there are a lot question marks about that," Kelley said. "Just kind of that idle time starts to kind of make your mind wonder, and you get bored and you're used to the structure and you need the structure, and when you don't have that … they love consistency and they love knowing what to expect.

"When they don't have those two things, I think it gets a little bit scary for them."

Kelley said she also sees the bigger picture. She takes care of her grandfather, who has underlying health conditions. But the former Lincoln Northeast and Husker standout also is looking out for her players.