'We just want to play:' Lancaster County girls teams find waiting is the hardest part of season

The sound of basketballs bouncing off the floor has been replaced by the sight of weights. Or just eerie silence.
Malcolm coach Andy Klepper is watching his players run sprints in the gym.
Lincoln Pius X coach Ryan Psota is using the time compiling scouting reports, while Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley is making sure to stay engaged with her players, talking about things other than basketball.
For the majority of the state, Wednesday marked the final practice before the start of the girls basketball season. For 15 teams in Lancaster County, including 11 city schools, they're still awaiting word on when they can start practice No. 1.
High school sports have been shut down since Nov. 13 under restrictions from the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department. The pause runs through Sunday. It could be lifted later this week, or it could be extended.
Until then, teams play the waiting game, and coaches are looking for ways to keep players in positive spirits.
Kelley, in her third year running the Links' program, said she has been making an effort to talk to her players during lunch or after school. The players try to keep the conversations away from basketball.
"We're a pretty tight-knit group, so that helps, but honestly, we've just kind of been trying to get to know each other off the court," Kelley said.
The Malcolm players found out about the stoppage after being called to the school gym after school on Nov. 13, three days before the first official practice was to begin. Meanwhile, 15 miles away in Seward, players are on the court.
"They took it pretty hard," Klepper said. "We had several girls crying and it was definitely tough on them. I think they know what kind of team we've got coming back, so I think that made it more difficult."
Teams in Lancaster County were eventually given the green light to conduct conditioning. That has helped provide a structured setting for the athletes, Psota said.
In the meantime, coaches and activity directors are having to shuffle schedules and talk through health protocols, doing so without knowing when they'll actually get to play. Pius X, the defending state champion in Class A, is hoping to get two weeks of solid practice in before the first game if the pause is lifted soon. Many teams will still need to conduct tryouts.
Schools like Malcolm and Lincoln High are taking a different approach. Not knowing if there will be another disruption later in the season because of COVID-19 cases, those teams are hoping to schedule as many games as possible in December. Malcolm, for example, has a game scheduled for Tuesday against Conestoga. If restrictions are lifted, the Clippers will get one practice in before tipoff.
"It might look like hockey lines going in and out as far as getting substitutions in and as far as fatigue, but we're willing to do it just because we want to get them as many games as possible," Klepper said. "It might not be the prettiest basketball, but that's our plan."
Coaches agree, the unknown of when they'll get to join the rest of the state in playing is the hardest part for the players, who have been adapting since the summer. A lot of teams did not get a chance to compete in summer leagues or camps before the start of the school year.
"But we'll get to play our high school season, and now that's here and there are a lot question marks about that," Kelley said. "Just kind of that idle time starts to kind of make your mind wonder, and you get bored and you're used to the structure and you need the structure, and when you don't have that … they love consistency and they love knowing what to expect.
"When they don't have those two things, I think it gets a little bit scary for them."
Kelley said she also sees the bigger picture. She takes care of her grandfather, who has underlying health conditions. But the former Lincoln Northeast and Husker standout also is looking out for her players.
"We just talked about that this is life, that it's not a basketball thing," Kelley said. "This is where we're at and we just to keep pushing to make the most of it."
The start of any sports season brings excitement and new energy to every program. And then there are teams like Pius X and Norris, who will started rated No. 1 in their respective classes. Malcolm, ranked No. 5 in Class C-1, is a team on the rise and is looking forward to a chance to make a deep run behind a talented young roster.
But at this stage, the Clippers are not thinking about what their plans in late February or March may look like.
"They just want to get on the court and play and get an opportunity to do that," Klepper said. "Right now, we just want to play."
Until given the green light, however, the basketball racks will remain stored away. Challenges await the teams. They'll be at least three weeks behind the competition.
The biggest challenge?
"I think it's just the roller coaster of the unknown," Psota said. "Going from 'You're starting practice on Monday' to 'No, you're not' to 'No, you're not doing anything' to 'Now you can condition and do weight lifting' to now you're sitting here waiting whether you can do anything again is the hardest part. It's hard on me, but it's probably harder on these high school kids that only get so many opportunities to go through this. It's the experiences that they want to remember and be around their friends, but doing it in a safe manner."
