'We just cranked it up:' Bergan triple wakes up Lincoln Lutheran girls, who answer with a near-flawless quarter

Archbishop Bergan’s Adisyn Mendlik banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter.
It gave the Knights a three-point lead. It also initiated "cranked it up" mode for the home team.
Class C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran answered with a near-flawless quarter, which included a 21-0 run, and finished with a 42-25 girls basketball victory over the D-1 No. 2 Knights on Thursday night at Lutheran High School.
“That all happened against Wahoo,” said Lincoln Lutheran junior Abby Wachal, referring to an earlier loss to Wahoo, in which Wahoo hit a half-court buzzer-beater to end the third quarter. “We all looked at each other (Thursday) and we’re like, ‘We’re not going to let this happen again.’”
In the second-quarter surge, the Warriors went inside to 6-foot-3 Katelynn Oxley, who had six points in the period against the smaller Knights. They turned turnovers into transition buckets and hit a couple of threes, including one from the top of the key from Wachal, who had 11 points.
Only a put-back with 31 seconds remaining in the quarter kept Bergan from being on the wrong end of a second-quarter shutout.
“We didn’t change anything schematically,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said. “We just kind of engaged a little bit because I thought we fell asleep the last six minutes of the first quarter.
“Second quarter, we just cranked it up.”
What did cranking it up entail?
“All about effort and attitude,” Wachal said. “And not letting any ball go without effort being made for it, and winning the 50-50 balls.”
What followed was a nice win for the Warriors, who kicked off a big stretch. They’ll host Bishop Neumann on Friday — a healthy Neumann team may be the most talented team Lincoln Lutheran will have seen, Coulter says — and then the always tough, but always rewarding Centennial Conference Tournament begins next week.
The Warriors (13-1), who got 14 points from Oxley, are the No. 2 seed behind Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia, and they could see Bishop Neumann again in the quarterfinals.
“That’s kind of the same thing we said all week in practice is there’s no more freebies,” Coulter said. “If you don’t bring it every single night, there’s a lot of losable games that we turn, and if you want to host a subdistrict game, hopefully get a wild card if we need it, get a high seed in the state tournament, you can’t have a four loss in a five-game stretch.
“It’s huge to get the ‘W’ tonight because one can turn into three or four really quick.”
Kaitlyn Mlnarik had 11 points to lead Archbishop Bergan (10-5), which continues to cut its teeth on maybe the toughest schedule for a Class D-1 school. The Knights lost to C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central and C-2 No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic last week and host C-1 Columbus Scotus on Friday ahead of the Centennial Conference Tournament.
Lutheran boys 49, Archbishop Bergan 48
Max Bartels made two free throws with under a minute remaining in the game to give the Warriors the lead, and Archbishop Bergan missed two free throws on the other end.
Logan DeBoer had 14 points and Jonny Puelz chipped in 11 to lead the Warriors (7-8).
