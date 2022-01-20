'We just cranked it up:' Bergan triple wakes up Lincoln Lutheran girls, who answer with a near-flawless quarter

“Second quarter, we just cranked it up.”

What did cranking it up entail?

“All about effort and attitude,” Wachal said. “And not letting any ball go without effort being made for it, and winning the 50-50 balls.”

What followed was a nice win for the Warriors, who kicked off a big stretch. They’ll host Bishop Neumann on Friday — a healthy Neumann team may be the most talented team Lincoln Lutheran will have seen, Coulter says — and then the always tough, but always rewarding Centennial Conference Tournament begins next week.

The Warriors (13-1), who got 14 points from Oxley, are the No. 2 seed behind Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia, and they could see Bishop Neumann again in the quarterfinals.

“That’s kind of the same thing we said all week in practice is there’s no more freebies,” Coulter said. “If you don’t bring it every single night, there’s a lot of losable games that we turn, and if you want to host a subdistrict game, hopefully get a wild card if we need it, get a high seed in the state tournament, you can’t have a four loss in a five-game stretch.