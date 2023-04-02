For Millard South seniors Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon, this season was all about enjoying their final ride together.

The trio, all Division I commits, had played together for the six previous years dating back to middle school. Through accolades and heartbreak, Babbitt, Olsen and Lemon lived through it together.

Finally, in their last game together, the trio led the Patriots to the school's first state championship in 21 years. Their play in that game — scoring 70 of the team's 72 points — and throughout the season earned all three of a spot on the Journal Star's Super-State first-team.

"It's really cool that you get to do this with your best friends because not many people get this opportunity," Olsen said. "For us to say that we have done that, it's pretty cool."

This is the first time since 2007-08 that three players from the same school have been named to the Super-State first team (Lincoln Southeast's Katie Birkel, KK Houser and Marissa Kastanek).

For the Millard South "Big Three," this is an accolade that adds to a list for each of them.

But to coach Bryce Meyers, it shows how selfless and committed each of them was to each other and the team.

"Those three, if you take any two of them to another team, they could each score 30 a game," he said. "They have sacrificed numbers for the betterment of the team. I'm happy to see them rewarded for that."

Babbitt is the leading scorer of the trio, amassing 1,733 points in her career. That ranks fifth all-time in Class A.

But Olsen and Lemon have each scored over 1,000 points in their four years too. Each of them scored 500-plus this season.

"Some people can accomplish the same things that we accomplished on different teams, but we did it together," Babbitt said. "We are all doing the same thing and it is fun to do it with your teammates and best friends."

The trio's chemistry on the court is unmatched. A lot of that has developed with the thousands of minutes the group has played together over the years.

It's also a testament to how talented they are as a group and how much they worked together.

"We practice and we help each other get better day in and day out," Lemon said. "It just really shows on the court and you can tell by the way that we play with each other and share the ball so well amongst each other."

That chemistry is what helped them all be as successful and accomplish everything that they did. Meyers wants his players' friendship to be an example for others.

"Hopefully it shows the rest of the state that it can be done if you are good teammates and share the basketball," Meyers said. "You are going to get recognized for your accolades as a good teammate."

The one thing missing on the Big Three's resume was a state championship. The Patriots lost in the Class A semifinals in each of the previous three seasons. This season there was a bit more urgency.

Millard South was the preseason-No. 1 team in the Journal Star's rankings and spent all but two weeks at the top. Of their 27 wins, 24 were by 10-plus points.

"Our mindset this year was just different, even leading up to state and throughout the whole season," Lemon said. "We played with a different mentality and it really paid off on both ends of the floor."

The state championship feels like a relief, even though they do not remember the moments on the court from the 72-60 win over Lincoln High. Pictures and videos have helped with some of that.

But it's also bittersweet Olsen says.

"We have been playing together for seven years which is crazy and then to end as state champs," she said. "It's very sad that I won't get to step on the court with these girls again. But it makes you excited to see what they will accomplish."

The three will not be very close to each other in college, nor will they play in the same conferences. Olsen is staying to play at Omaha. Lemon is going to California Baptist and Babbitt to Kent State in Ohio.

It's not the end of the road though. They have agreed to stay in touch with each other. But nothing will match the time they spent together at Millard South.

"I'm really excited to see what they accomplish in their future and what path they get led on," Lemon said. "It's going to be really sad to not be able to play with them ever again."

Meet the girls first-team Super-Staters from the 2022-23 season 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗧 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗘 Elkhorn North | 5-11 | Jr. | PPG: 24.2 | RPG: 8.6 College: Undecided Summary: Prince continued her dominance in her junior season, leading the state in points and assists per game (6.2) and averaging more than three steals to lead Elkhorn North to a third straight state championship. Teams key in on the guard every game, but Prince managed to score in double figures every game while shooting nearly 59% percent from the field and 46% from three-point range. She even had a 33-point triple-double in January and racked up 10 double-doubles. Her biggest moment came at Pinnacle Bank Arena, leading the Wolves to a state championship with 26 points while battling a foot injury. Coach speak: "Britt has been a tremendous leader-by-example type player for us. She spends a lot of hours in the gym during evenings and weekends developing and refining her skills. Britt is an extremely competitive player who plays the game with a lot of joy. She loves her teammates and feels blessed for all the opportunities she has been given." -- Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince Run it back: "Just the team bonding and the long bus rides together. We had a few of them and we had fun on the bus." 𝗠𝗬𝗔 𝗕𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗧 Millard South | 5-10 | Sr. | PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 3.5 College: Kent State Summary: The game that will define Babbitt's season was knocking down a state tournament-record eight three-pointers against Bellevue West in the state semifinals. Known as a sharpshooter, Babbitt expanded her ability to get open shots and finish at the rim this season as defenses tried to run her off the three-point line. She also improved on the defensive end, leading the team in steals with nearly three per game. Babbitt finished her career with the fifth-most points in Class A history with 1,733. Coach speak: "Everyone knows her as a shooter, but she is definitely more than that. She really worked on moving without the ball, using her teammates' screens and those kinds of things. Teams were going to run her off the line and chase her around and deny the ball so she did a really nice job of being able to adapt and still get her shots off without the defense being able to take her away." -- Millard South coach Bryce Meyers Run it back: "Playing Millard North on senior night. They are a big rival and it was special to play them on senior night and get the chance to play with everyone one last time." 𝗞𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗟𝗬𝗡 𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗘𝗟 North Bend Central | 6-0 | Sr. | PPG: 16.5 | RPG: 9.5 College: Nebraska (will not play basketball) Summary: Emanuel's high school basketball career could be summarized in one word: winner. She helped North Bend Central to a 106-7 record and four straight state championships. Emanuel was a matchup nightmare for opponents on both ends of the court because of her size and athleticism. Emanuel led North Bend Central in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks — the engine that kept the Tiger train running both on and off the court. Emanuel scored nine of her 12 points in the second half of the C-1 final against Adams Central to win the title. Coach speak: "Kaitlyn is everything you want in a player and teammate if you want to have a successful team. She was a huge key to our team's success for many other reasons. She could have had many more stats, but she was very unselfish and always looked to get teammates involved. She always made sure she was the hardest worker at practice and made others meet her expectations. And she is as fierce a competitor as you'll find." -- North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup Run it back: "All the fun practices with my teammates. They make them fun. And the team bonding." 𝗞𝗛𝗟𝗢𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗡 Millard South | 5-10 | Sr. | PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 3.6 College: California Baptist Summary: Lemon was an explosive offensive player and was incredibly consistent. She scored in double figures in every game for the Patriots this season and led the team in field goal percentage at .556. Lemon's best plays came in transition, both as a scorer at the rim and as a facilitator. Even in the half-court with some space, she could find a way to score, evident by her 20 points in the fast-paced state championship game. Her range started to expand this season, and the Millard South offense became that much more difficult to guard. Coach speak: "She is really good with the ball in her hands. If she is in space one-on-one, she is either going to get to the rim or she is going to get a good shot off that she can make. She turned herself into a shooter, and that added another element. She's becoming a better passer too and trying to use her teammates." — Meyers Run it back: "Beating Omaha Central the last time that we played them. Whenever we played them, it was always competitive, always fast-paced and it's two good teams going at it the whole time." 𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗔 𝗢𝗟𝗦𝗘𝗡 Millard South | 5-9 | sr. | PPG: 18.4 | RPG: 6.1 College: Omaha Summary: Olsen did it all for the Patriots, finishing second on the team in rebounds, assists and steals. She was amongst the state leaders after taking 18 charges this season. Olsen's strength was how well she could score inside the paint and drew fouls along the way. She scored finished 7-of-13 from the field and 6-of-9 at the line with 20 points in the state championship despite being guarded by taller defenders most of the game. Olsen's shooting developed over the course of her career and she started to knock down more mid-range shots and three-pointers. Coach speak: "Just really aggressive to the basket. She can finish through anybody, even if there is contact. She was really tough. She just kind of does it all and she is fearless, really competitive and really physical. She was always trying to get people in the right spots, communicating, always trying to lead." -- Meyers Run it back: "Beating Bellevue West in the semifinals because the two previous times we played them we lost and the second time was in the 90s."