WAVERLY — An overtime loss to Seward in January had Class B No. 5 Waverly sitting at 7-5 and looking for answers.

But since then, the Vikings have won 10 of their last 12 games, with the biggest of them all coming Saturday afternoon.

Waverly won the rematch against the No. 10 Bluejays 65-52, using a strong second quarter to clinch its spot in the state tournament for the second consecutive season.

"The girls, this is what they wanted," Waverly coach John Cockerill said. "They devote a lot of spirit, a lot of energy, really work together. They have answered the bell a few times. I think you can see this is what they really wanted and it worked out really well today."

Waverly's previous loss to Seward came off the second night of a back-to-back and the Vikings were searching for their legs in the second half. But they didn't want to use any of that as an excuse.

The message coming off that loss was the Vikings needed to play together. And that is what they have done.

"Coming into the last part of the season, we were playing more as a family, as a team, and getting the ball to everybody and getting the ball where it is working," sophomore Parker Christiansen said. "That is what has us at our best."

In the win Saturday, the balance was there for Waverly again. Christiansen posted a game-high 21 points, Annie Harms scored 19 — 17 in the second half — and Peyton Tritz had 10.

The chemistry the Vikings have built this season was on display in the win-or-go-home contest.

"We had to get that mess of what was going on together," Cockerill said. "You can see they are calling the plays, they are calling the defenses together. That is what we strive for as coaches is to have them doing it at the end, and they did a good job."

Playing at home may have helped a bit, too.

Waverly knocked down five three-pointers and went 18-of-26 from the free-throw line to help close the game in the fourth quarter.

"We felt like we matched well against them," Cockerill said. "It was good to have them at home. Everyone shoots a little better at home, and we had a great crowd behind us."

Waverly is back in the state tournament after a first-round exit last season. This time around, an improved seed may present a better matchup to make a semifinal for the first time in five seasons.

But the Vikings are just happy to be where they are, especially with the cohesiveness of this team.

"We are all so close, it's basically a family," Christiansen said. "Going into this year, not having this be our last game, it means so much to us because you get to keep going and keep having games with the seniors and this team."

