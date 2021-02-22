Watching film with Jillian Aschoff: From no-looks to scoop passes, why the LPX senior shines as a passer

The behind-the-back pass is her favorite. The long one-handed home-run balls are up there, too.

But Jillian Aschoff has plenty more in her passing arsenal. The no-looks. The scoop passes. The lasers from the wing. The occasional two-handed flip behind the head.

If you're on the basketball floor with the Lincoln Pius X senior point guard, you better be on your toes — as a teammate and as an opponent — as a pass is likely coming at any moment.

"When you have a kid like Jillian, you've got to kind of take the reins off of her and just let her go," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "Typically teams are going to want the ball to go from Point A to Point B to Point C. With her, you just kind of watch and she normally will make the right play or she'll make an unbelievable play that most kids can't make."

There are many great point guards in the state and Aschoff is near the top. But what separates Aschoff from most is her court vision and IQ, her ability to push the ball in transition and run the offense in the half-court set. And of course, her passing wizardry.

Most kids want to score with the basketball. Aschoff was made to pass.