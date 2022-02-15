Watch now: The building of Lincoln High's girls program now includes a city title after Links power past Hawks in second half

It’s a trivia question without an immediate answer in the hallways at Lincoln High.

When’s the last time the Links won a city championship in girls basketball?

Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley was asking, and for good reason.

The Class A No. 2 Links continued their impressive march through the season by pulling away in the second half for a 55-42 victory Tuesday night at No. 6 Lincoln Southwest to capture the city title and complete an undefeated run through Heartland Athletic Conference’s regular season.

“It’s kind of another one of those wins for our program — the tougher ones against the teams at the top of Class A that we weren’t getting — so super-proud of our kids and just they continued to buy in, day in and day out, and understanding the significance of winning a game like this,” said Kelley, who is in her fourth season guiding the Links.

The Links, who broke a city title drought of at least 20 years, added another signature victory behind strong guard play, steals and defensive pressure. Their season already includes wins against No. 2 Fremont, No. 5 Millard North, No. 6 Southwest and No. 7 Lincoln Pius X. Three of those victories — Fremont, Southwest and Pius X — came on the road.

It’s another big step for a program that was near the bottom of Class A for many years until about five years ago. And it comes a year after another significant moment for the program when the Links locked up a host seed for districts.

But momentum was halted with a loss to Papillion-La Vista South in the district semifinals.

“We were super-proud as a program and school, building to secure that seventh seed last year, and honestly I think the thing that these kids have carried with them … is how they felt after that Papio South loss,” Kelley said. “Understanding how close we are, but how far we also were.”

That led to the Links working their butts off in the offseason, junior Bri Robinson said.

They cleaned up turnovers, began cutting down on mental errors and turned into one of the top defensive teams in Class A.

Lincoln High’s defense was at it again Tuesday at Southwest. The Links held the Silver Hawks (16-5) to 16 second-half points as Kiana Wiley was assigned to cut off the driving lanes from Southwest sophomore point guard Kennadi Williams.

Wiley, Nyawarga Jock and J’unti Franklin hit threes during a big third-quarter swing, and a steal and layup by junior Dyvine Harris pushed the Lincoln High lead to 14 early in the fourth quarter.

“At halftime, we all just made a collective decision that we need to stay together or we’re going to fall apart and we decided to stay together,” said Robinson, who had 12 points.

Franklin finished with 18 to lead the Links, who sit third in the wild-card standings.

Williams had 13 points and Freddie Wallace added 12 for Southwest.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

