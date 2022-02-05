Watch now: Elmwood-Murdock girls celebrate ECNC title sooner than later on Frahm's late free throws; Auburn repeats on boys side

WEEPING WATER — Malcolm had Elmwood-Murdock on the ropes.

Clipper Alyssa Fortik made her free throws to tie the game with 17 seconds to go.

Class D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock, however, didn’t want to play for overtime.

Sophomore Laney Frahm drove to the basket with 3 seconds left, drew the foul and hit both free throws to lift the Knights to a 37-35 win in the East Central Nebraska Conference girls tournament championship game Saturday night at Weeping Water High School.

“I thought defensively we played really solid,” Elmwood-Murdock coach Paul Dwyer said. “Had a struggle early on trying to stop them in transition, solidifying our transition defense made a difference, had a number of kids that made big shots when they needed to.”

Fortik scored 14 points for Malcolm (17-4), including two three-pointers, but those were the only threes her team made as Malcolm shot 2-for-14 from beyond the arc.

“We really tried to do a good job on Fortik, who’s a great player,” Dwyer said. “She’s got range. She can get to the basket. We just wanted to face guard her and take her off and not let her take us off the dribble.”

Elmwood-Murdock (17-2) was led by senior Lexi Bacon’s 13 points.

Despite the outcome, Malcolm coach Andy Klepper was proud of how his team battled.

“It’s the first time they’ve played a full game in man (defense),” Klepper said. “We did a great job. They beat us by 18 the first time and only two this time. (It) shows how much improvement we’ve made. Just didn’t get those shots to fall, especially those outside shots didn’t fall for us tonight.”

Auburn boys 28, Freeman 21

Class C-1 No. 3 Auburn gave its fans a vintage performance in the ECNC boys tourney final. The Bulldogs held Class C-2 No. 4 Freeman to 21 points, including eight second-half points.

“They’re very well-coached,” Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. “I think everyone knows that. We knew it would be a tough grinder. … A great win for us.”

Freeman’s players were visibly upset postgame after they had a 13-11 halftime lead and let it slip away. But with a team with no seniors, the Falcons' only losses this season have come to Auburn.

“We could have played better,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “They’re a big reason why we didn’t play as we wanted to. I really like our team. Games like these will make us better.”

Carter Ruse had nine points for Freeman (17-2).

Auburn guard Marcus Hudson led the Bulldogs with 15 points, including scoring the last 13 points for the Bulldog offense.

"All year long, he’s been coming off the bench for the most part, but he’s been an instant spark for us offensively and defensively,” Weeks said. “He’s just now getting bigger physically and athletically. His first three years in school, he was just a little kid. He’s matured, and it’s really made all the difference for him, plus he puts in a lot of time in the offseason.”

