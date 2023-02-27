FIRTH — Freshman Macoy Folkerts wasn't listed in the program.

Originally, he wasn't even listed in the official scorebook.

But he made his presence felt at the end of the game, and Norris now will be heading to the boys state basketball tournament.

Folkerts sank a three-pointer at the buzzer to boost the visiting Titans to a 39-38 win over Omaha Roncalli in the B-8 district final. Norris moves to 17-9 while the season ends for the 15-9 Crimson Pride, the defending Class B champions.

Roncalli had gone ahead 38-36 with 9.5 seconds left when Brady McGill stole the ball and went in for a layup. Norris coach Jimmy Motz then called timeout to set up a final play.

"We had a couple of options," he said. "One of them was Macoy, and he hit the biggest shot of his young life."

Folkerts, who finished with six points, worked free on deep left wing. When his shot fell it triggered a celebratory sprint around the court from Motz and a crush of Titans fans on the court.

"I wanted to be ready for the shot," Folkerts said. "Coach told me to let it fly if I got it and I followed his advice."

There was a pause late in the first quarter when Folkerts entered the game for the first time. He was not listed in the official scorebook but after a discussion between the officials and both coaches, the game continued.

"I had him in my book," Motz said. "They said it was the scorekeeper's fault and we went on with the game."

Folkerts also was a little concerned.

"I got kind of worried because I didn't think I'd done anything wrong," he said. "I'm glad that got cleared up."

Roncalli led 11-8 after the first quarter but Norris rallied to take a 26-18 halftime lead. The Crimson Pride outscored the Titans 13-4 in the third quarter to grab a 31-30 advantage heading into the fourth.

Freshman Chris Garner Jr., who led Norris with 18 points and 14 rebounds, scored the Titans' first five in the final period. The Titans led 36-33 with 3:10 left before a Christian Swift layup and a Brent Heller free throw tied it with 1:32 remaining.

Norris ran the clock down before McGill's steal and layup gave Roncalli the lead. That set the stage for Folkerts, who took a pass from Garner and hit the game winner.

​"It means a lot to our team to get to state," Folkerts said. "We went on a win streak at the end of the season and we want to keep it going."

Heller finished with 18 to pace the Crimson Pride.

