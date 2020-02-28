Wahoo comes together in second half to top Chase County; Malcolm scratches past Ogallala

KEARNEY — Coming together at the right moment was the theme for Wahoo on Friday night in Kearney.

Playing in the C1-8 district championship, the Warriors had their hands full with a Chase County team that was hungry for its first state tournament berth since 1994. However, with the relentless attack of a balanced offense, Wahoo rolled past the Longhorns 51-36 to clinch their third straight trip to Lincoln.

“It’s just an incredible feeling,” said Wahoo coach Linda Walker. “I’m just so proud of this group. We’ve come such a long way as a team, and we are gelling at the right moment.”

Coming into the game, both teams were looking to establish transition offense and push the pace on most possessions. As a result, things were mostly even at the half but Wahoo led 26-21. Still, Walker felt like the Warriors were missing opportunities in transition. Even with senior guard Kendal Brigham leading the offensive charge, Walker looked to another guard to spark the offense.

“I thought we were missing opportunities in the first half, especially in transition, but Taylor Lubin came in right away to start the second half and got us going by driving in the middle lane, which then allowed us to transition,” Walker said.

