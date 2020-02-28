Wahoo comes together in second half to top Chase County; Malcolm scratches past Ogallala

KEARNEY — Coming together at the right moment was the theme for Wahoo on Friday night in Kearney.
Playing in the C1-8 district championship, the Warriors had their hands full with a Chase County team that was hungry for its first state tournament berth since 1994. However, with the relentless attack of a balanced offense, Wahoo rolled past the Longhorns 51-36 to clinch their third straight trip to Lincoln.
“It’s just an incredible feeling,” said Wahoo coach Linda Walker. “I’m just so proud of this group. We’ve come such a long way as a team, and we are gelling at the right moment.”
Coming into the game, both teams were looking to establish transition offense and push the pace on most possessions. As a result, things were mostly even at the half but Wahoo led 26-21. Still, Walker felt like the Warriors were missing opportunities in transition. Even with senior guard Kendal Brigham leading the offensive charge, Walker looked to another guard to spark the offense.
“I thought we were missing opportunities in the first half, especially in transition, but Taylor Lubin came in right away to start the second half and got us going by driving in the middle lane, which then allowed us to transition,” Walker said.
Once the Warrior offense got going, it could not be stopped. Chase County eventually cut the lead to 36-30 near the end of the third quarter, but a 14-6 fourth quarter advantage by Wahoo put the game away.
Brigham led the way for the Warriors with 13 points; Kharissa Eddie and Kelsie Sears scored 10 each.
Malcolm 37, Ogallala 28: In the earlier game, ugly might describe the C1-6 final between Malcolm and Ogallala. But with key contributions from two freshmen, the Clippers clinched their first berth to the state tournament since 2017 with a nine-point win over the Indians.
“Pretty excited for our girls, but I mean we didn’t play the best game. We had a lot of turnovers, but we found a way to get it done and especially being so young with no seniors,” said Malcolm coach Andy Klepper.
Those two freshmen were Emma Brown and Alyssa Fortik, who combined for 26 of the Clippers' points. Fortik, who led with 16 points, was key to running an offense that was mostly out of sync but able to find a groove late. Brown was a steady presence down low who picked up important offense rebounds for second-chance opportunities.
The freshman post finished with 10 points.
“They (Brown and Fortik) have been doing what they’ve been doing all year for us," Klepper said. "They’re our first- and second-leading scorers, and we count on them as leaders. We have a lot of confidence in them as a coaching staff, but the other players look up to them as well.”