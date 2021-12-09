'Very aggressive' Omaha South cranks up defensive intensity to knock off No. 3 Pius X

It was considered a down year for the Omaha South boys basketball team after it missed last season's state tournament.
With South a postseason regular, this year's group of Packers showed Thursday it can play with anyone and has a good shot of getting back to Pinnacle Bank Arena in March.
Using a diamond press throughout much of the game, especially in the second half, Omaha South forced turnovers that led to easy transition buckets and a 67-55 road upset of No. 3 Lincoln Pius X.
“They were very aggressive,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “They played passing lanes well. We didn’t come to the ball in the manner we needed to to be successful in it and didn’t move as well in it. Their pressure was clearly the difference in the game.”
Not only did Omaha South find success at the rim in its full-court offense but also in the half-court sets. The Packers weaved through the Thunderbolt defense and made difficult finishes, one after another.
“We’ve got to rotate a little bit better,” Spicka said. “We’ve got to guard the ball better and there’s a number of things we’ve got to get better at to compete at that level. I think we can. … Like we talk about with the guys, this is all a part of the process.
"All of this is feedback on what we have to get better at, and there’s obviously some things we have to clean up before we can move on to the next one.”
The Thunderbolts had a clear size advantage in the frontcourt, as they will against most teams, which made the Packers’ win more impressive.
“It’s a really quality win against a really quality team,” said Omaha South assistant coach Bruce Chubick Jr. “I think they’re going to be very hard to beat, period, and very hard to beat in this building, so we knew in order to win, we were going to have to really battle.”
Omaha South (2-1) was led in scoring by Jacob Martin and his 18 points.
Pius X (2-1) will have to regroup quickly. The Thunderbolts will face their toughest test of the season Saturday night, playing at No. 1 Bellevue West.
The Thunderbolts were led by North Dakota State recruit Sam Hastreiter, who scored 15 points. His twin brother, South Dakota State recruit Jack Hastreiter, added 14.
Pius X girls 59, Omaha South 27
Adison Markowski led the way with 16 points, and Makenna Lesiak added eight to guide the No. 7 Thunderbolts to a home win.
Pius X came out on fire, opening up a 20-point halftime lead.