'Very aggressive' Omaha South cranks up defensive intensity to knock off No. 3 Pius X

It was considered a down year for the Omaha South boys basketball team after it missed last season's state tournament.

With South a postseason regular, this year's group of Packers showed Thursday it can play with anyone and has a good shot of getting back to Pinnacle Bank Arena in March.

Using a diamond press throughout much of the game, especially in the second half, Omaha South forced turnovers that led to easy transition buckets and a 67-55 road upset of No. 3 Lincoln Pius X.

“They were very aggressive,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “They played passing lanes well. We didn’t come to the ball in the manner we needed to to be successful in it and didn’t move as well in it. Their pressure was clearly the difference in the game.”

Not only did Omaha South find success at the rim in its full-court offense but also in the half-court sets. The Packers weaved through the Thunderbolt defense and made difficult finishes, one after another.