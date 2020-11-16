UNK women's basketball picks up commitments from two rising juniors

The Nebraska-Kearney women's basketball team picked up a pair of commitments from players who are looking to build off strong sophomore campaigns on the high school hardwood.

Fremont's Macy Bryant and Bellevue East's Baylee Egan each announced their pledges to the Lopers on Monday morning.

The 5-foot-11 Bryant started for Fremont as a sophomore, averaging 7.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in helping the Tigers reach the Class A state semifinals. She also averaged 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49% from the field.

The 5-10 Egan averaged a double-double (11.1 points and 11.6 rebounds) as a sophomore at Bellevue East last season. She scored 20 or more points four times and also led the Chieftains in steals (41) and blocks (32).

Both players play club ball for Team Factory.

