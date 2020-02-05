Two shoulder surgeries and an ACL injury later, Norris' Tracy shows toughness is her biggest asset

The doctor told Taryn Tracy that she would be sidelined for six months at minimum.
The Norris senior guard had to let that sink in on a summer day in July after hearing the news that she had torn her ACL.
That meant no softball in the fall for the multi-sport standout. But Tracy remained optimistic that she'd be back in time to play the sport she loves most — basketball.
Just a few weeks ago, Tracy was indeed back on the court and back in the Titans' starting lineup.
On Tuesday against Beatrice, the 5-foot-5 guard made a three, she was attacking the basket, she was hitting the floor for a loose ball and playing aggressively. Tracy said it's the only way she knows how to play.
Yes, Tracy's toughness was there in the Titans' game against the Lady Orange. It's a level of toughness that she's shown most of her high school career.
Tracy has battled back from two surgically repaired shoulders and a torn ACL.
"It's just nice to be out there with my team again," Tracy said. "It's fun. I play with a lot of my best friends and I wanted to be out there one more time with them."
Tracy had trouble with her shoulders popping in and out during her sophomore season in basketball. That led to right-shoulder surgery during the offseason before her junior year.
The doctor told Tracy that if her left shoulder didn't pop out and stay out that she'd be able to get through her junior season. But three games into last season, Tracy felt her left shoulder pop out during the first quarter against Elkhorn.
Her season was done and shoulder surgery followed.
Tracy was back on the court during the summer playing for Nebraska Lasers when she suffered the torn ACL. That put her senior season in jeopardy, though Tracy thought she had a good chance to return.
"Honestly, I didn't really know I was going to be able to play fully until the end of December," said Tracy, a three-year starter. "I was just trying to get my strength back, going to the doctor, and I was just working with our trainer every day after school."
She was eager to get back. Counting down the days, weeks and months, her coach says.
Tracy's return, nearly 13 months after her last game with the Titans, came at a good time for Norris, ranked No. 6 in Class B. The Titans have played a tough schedule and have the talent to make some noise late in the season. Tracy's return brings depth and a lot more.
"She just brings a whole new aspect to our team," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. "The girls really look up to her. She's been a great teammate through the injuries. She's always been at everything, supporting the kids when she can't play."
Tracy had to adapt to cheering from the dugout or bench instead of playing. As the only senior on the basketball team, she also had to adapt to being a leader.
"It's different for me because in the past I've just been someone that kind of just do what I've been told and I don't really say anything much," said Tracy, who will play basketball at Concordia. "But I kind of had to get out of my comfort zone this year and step up."
That's where Tracy's toughness comes back into play. Typical of many athletes coming back from an ACL injury, Tracy said she played a little timid and tight in her first two games back this season. Then she decided to block out the injury completely.
"They were kind of not how I like to play," she said. "I just put trust in my knee and I put trust in my teammates and it worked out in the end."
Said Hagerman, "The speed and the level that she's playing at right now, it just shows a lot of grit on her part."
Reach Clark Grell