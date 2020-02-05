Two shoulder surgeries and an ACL injury later, Norris' Tracy shows toughness is her biggest asset

The doctor told Tracy that if her left shoulder didn't pop out and stay out that she'd be able to get through her junior season. But three games into last season, Tracy felt her left shoulder pop out during the first quarter against Elkhorn.

Her season was done and shoulder surgery followed.

Tracy was back on the court during the summer playing for Nebraska Lasers when she suffered the torn ACL. That put her senior season in jeopardy, though Tracy thought she had a good chance to return.

"Honestly, I didn't really know I was going to be able to play fully until the end of December," said Tracy, a three-year starter. "I was just trying to get my strength back, going to the doctor, and I was just working with our trainer every day after school."

She was eager to get back. Counting down the days, weeks and months, her coach says.

Tracy's return, nearly 13 months after her last game with the Titans, came at a good time for Norris, ranked No. 6 in Class B. The Titans have played a tough schedule and have the talent to make some noise late in the season. Tracy's return brings depth and a lot more.