Tvrdy stepping down as Seward girls basketball coach for family reasons

But the urge to coach never left him and he returned to the Seward bench after a one-year absence.

The Bluejays reached the state tournament in 2017, ’18 and ’19. In what Tvrdy calls one of his fondest memories, the 2017 team upset then-No. 2 Elkhorn South in the first round of the Class B state tournament.

"It was that next group, we went on a three-year run with them and that was kind of the springboard of it," he said. "That was a locker-room scene I don't think I'll ever forget, because it was a pretty big upset."

The Bluejays went 59-17 during the 2016-19 stretch, including 20-win seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Tvrdy said he'll miss the relationships that span from families to players to other coaches the most.

"It's all those relationships that are on so many different levels that when you step down in a situation like this, it's not like you're stepping away from your team and the current players you have, which is hard because I really loved them dearly, but it's all the other relationships you build over time," he said.

"That to me, that's the hardest thing, to step away from those relationships that will not be on the same level anymore because you're not coaching."