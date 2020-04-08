Tvrdy stepping down as Seward girls basketball coach for family reasons

Seward girls basketball has been a second family to Tom Tvrdy for more than 18 years, so Monday night wasn't easy.
That's when Tvrdy alerted his players and school administrators that he was stepping down as the Bluejays' basketball coach.
The one thing that could make Tvrdy make such a move: his first family.
His wife has commuted to Lincoln "forever," he says, to teach at Lincoln Southwest. The family attends church every Sunday in Lincoln, and Tvrdy's son Carson is planning to enroll at Lincoln Christian for his senior year of high school. So the family made the decision to move to Lincoln.
"Everything just kind of came together of, 'Hey, let's do it,'" said Tvrdy, who plans to continue to teach social studies at Seward High School.
Coaching girls basketball allowed Tvrdy to watch most of his son's games, a nice perk with the girl-boy doubleheaders. But that will change.
"My family is very important to me and there's no way I could not watch my son play his senior year, there's just no way," said Tvrdy, who has guided one of the most successful programs in the state for nearly 20 years.
Tvrdy's career record in 470-183. Under his watch, Seward won 104 straight games and had undefeated state championship teams in 2009, ’10, ’11 and ’12. With his son Titus at Doane and daughter Hannah set to attend Nebraska, Tvrdy stepped down following the 2013 season for family reasons.
But the urge to coach never left him and he returned to the Seward bench after a one-year absence.
The Bluejays reached the state tournament in 2017, ’18 and ’19. In what Tvrdy calls one of his fondest memories, the 2017 team upset then-No. 2 Elkhorn South in the first round of the Class B state tournament.
"It was that next group, we went on a three-year run with them and that was kind of the springboard of it," he said. "That was a locker-room scene I don't think I'll ever forget, because it was a pretty big upset."
The Bluejays went 59-17 during the 2016-19 stretch, including 20-win seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Tvrdy said he'll miss the relationships that span from families to players to other coaches the most.
"It's all those relationships that are on so many different levels that when you step down in a situation like this, it's not like you're stepping away from your team and the current players you have, which is hard because I really loved them dearly, but it's all the other relationships you build over time," he said.
"That to me, that's the hardest thing, to step away from those relationships that will not be on the same level anymore because you're not coaching."
Though Tvrdy is leaving Seward, he is not closing the door on a return to coaching.
"I'm just going to have to step down and wait for another opportunity to open, if and when it does, and go from there," Tvrdy said. "This is not a move to get out of coaching. It was 100% a move to step down because I can't continue coaching at Seward with my son going to Lincoln Christian."
Seward will also have a new boys basketball coach next season. Mark Cidlik has resigned after nine seasons to become the East Butler secondary principal in the fall.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!