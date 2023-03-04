Journal Star reporters empty the notebook after taking in Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Unsung hero: Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner was not an unknown player.

Despite scoring just three points per game this season, the 5-foot-11 senior found ways to contribute by leading the team in rebounds and assists.

On Saturday night, she produced another one of those patented low-scoring, high-impact performances with two points and 16 rebounds. It did not go unnoticed.

"(This team) doesn't work without her," coach Bryce Meyers said. "No one ever talks about her. ... Does all the dirty work that nobody gives credit for or necessarily sees and she's incredible. A huge part of our team."

Fashion statement: The award for best-dressed was decided by 9 a.m. Saturday.

Centura coach Laethion Brown took the floor for the D-1 title game wearing a velvet blazer in the Centurions' primary maroon color.

"It's... interesting," said Centura guard Kyra Wooden. "It's really soft though."

The jacket has been hanging in Brown's closet for a while. When he was hired by Centura fresh off graduating from Wayne State College, he said, his mother went looking for a blazer in his new school's colors.

Safe to say it will probably be back in Lincoln should the Centurions find their way down Interstate 80 again in the future.

Big game player: Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney put together a legendary performance in the state volleyball championship in the fall with 28 kills, 28 digs and six blocks.

Teammate Reese Booth remembers Heaney's tense and fiery demeanor that night. And Booth saw that same intensity on Saturday when the Wolves won their third straight state title in basketball.

Heaney finished with six points and 12 rebounds before fouling out in the win over Omaha Skutt.

"At state volleyball, she had this fire in her eyes that I had never seen before," Booth said of her teammate. "I think she had that same mentality and same fire today. That really got us going. She rebounded like crazy. I had never seen that before."

Heaney was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time this season after fellow senior Hannah Nadgwick missed the year with a knee injury.

Family ties: The emotions have been heavy for the Sterup family this week with the death of North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup's father Thursday, and Sterup's freshman daughter, Lauren, stepping into the Tigers' starting lineup at the state tournament.

Lauren Sterup was called upon after regular starter Josie Cleveringa went down with an injury earlier in the postseason.

Sterup stepped up, scoring North Bend Central's first basket Saturday and finishing with four points and five rebounds. She had 10 points in NBC's first-round win over Yutan and scored four more in the semifinals.

Aaron Sterup had a front-row seat for all of it.

"It's tough. You're trying to be a dad and a coach at the same time," Aaron Sterup said. "I was just really proud — she was put in a tough spot.

"It's one thing if you're starting all year, but when you're getting your first starts in the most important games of the year, it can be pressure-filled."

The emotions may have finally caught up with Lauren Sterup on Saturday. As the clock wound down on NBC's win over Adams Central, Lauren shared a long, tearful embrace with Cleveringa, the player she replaced in the starting lineup.

"Especially with the group she had with her, she doesn't want to let people down," Aaron Sterup said. "So I thought she did a great job of just doing what she needed to do.

"I'll have a smile about that one for a long time."

Photos: Sights from Championship Saturday at girls state hoops