It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
Journal Star reporters empty the notebook after taking in Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Unsung hero: Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner was not an unknown player.
Despite scoring just three points per game this season, the 5-foot-11 senior found ways to contribute by leading the team in rebounds and assists.
On Saturday night, she produced another one of those patented low-scoring, high-impact performances with two points and 16 rebounds. It did not go unnoticed.
"(This team) doesn't work without her," coach Bryce Meyers said. "No one ever talks about her. ... Does all the dirty work that nobody gives credit for or necessarily sees and she's incredible. A huge part of our team."
Fashion statement: The award for best-dressed was decided by 9 a.m. Saturday.
Centura coach Laethion Brown took the floor for the D-1 title game wearing a velvet blazer in the Centurions' primary maroon color.
"It's... interesting," said Centura guard Kyra Wooden. "It's really soft though."
The jacket has been hanging in Brown's closet for a while. When he was hired by Centura fresh off graduating from Wayne State College, he said, his mother went looking for a blazer in his new school's colors.
Safe to say it will probably be back in Lincoln should the Centurions find their way down Interstate 80 again in the future.
Big game player: Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney put together a legendary performance in the state volleyball championship in the fall with 28 kills, 28 digs and six blocks.
Teammate Reese Booth remembers Heaney's tense and fiery demeanor that night. And Booth saw that same intensity on Saturday when the Wolves won their third straight state title in basketball.
Heaney finished with six points and 12 rebounds before fouling out in the win over Omaha Skutt.
"At state volleyball, she had this fire in her eyes that I had never seen before," Booth said of her teammate. "I think she had that same mentality and same fire today. That really got us going. She rebounded like crazy. I had never seen that before."
Heaney was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time this season after fellow senior Hannah Nadgwick missed the year with a knee injury.
Family ties: The emotions have been heavy for the Sterup family this week with the death of North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup's father Thursday, and Sterup's freshman daughter, Lauren, stepping into the Tigers' starting lineup at the state tournament.
Lauren Sterup was called upon after regular starter Josie Cleveringa went down with an injury earlier in the postseason.
Sterup stepped up, scoring North Bend Central's first basket Saturday and finishing with four points and five rebounds. She had 10 points in NBC's first-round win over Yutan and scored four more in the semifinals.
Aaron Sterup had a front-row seat for all of it.
"It's tough. You're trying to be a dad and a coach at the same time," Aaron Sterup said. "I was just really proud — she was put in a tough spot.
"It's one thing if you're starting all year, but when you're getting your first starts in the most important games of the year, it can be pressure-filled."
The emotions may have finally caught up with Lauren Sterup on Saturday. As the clock wound down on NBC's win over Adams Central, Lauren shared a long, tearful embrace with Cleveringa, the player she replaced in the starting lineup.
"Especially with the group she had with her, she doesn't want to let people down," Aaron Sterup said. "So I thought she did a great job of just doing what she needed to do.
"I'll have a smile about that one for a long time."
Photos: Sights from Championship Saturday at girls state hoops
Millard South's Khloe Lemon defends Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson as she falls during the Class A girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock and Josie Hilkemann react to an offeive charge called on Hilkemann during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley scores a layup in traffic past Millard South defenders during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon defnds Lincoln High's Makinley Thomas as she falls while handling the ball in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen scores a layup past Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon celebrates a three-point shot scored against Lincoln High in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill (41) and Kiana Wiley (24) try to stop Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner as she tries to score in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill talks with Kiana Wiley after a foul was called against Millard South in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill is embraced by coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson after the Links lost to Millard South in the Class A girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen has the ball stolen from her by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson (left) and Briauna Robinson (right) walk off the court while Millard South celebrates their win during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley vies after a loose ball that was picked up by Millard South's Mya Babbitt (right) in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley covers her face while walking off the court after appearing to be hit by a Millard South player in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen yells while holding a cut piece of the net after the Patriots won the Class A championship against Lincoln High on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Lincoln High student section wave their arms to distract Millard South's Cora Olsen as she shoots free throws during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley sticks out her tongue after making a three against Millard South in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (right) hold back tears while embracing her coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson after their loss to Millard South during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley and Nyawarga Jock wait to be called for their second place medals after losing to Millard South during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South celebrates after being named the the Class A state girls basketball tournament champions at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Millard South's Mya Babbitt high fives Khloe Lemon while Millard South's Cora Olsen holds up three fingers after Lemon scored in the second half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (left) embraces Mya Babbitt (center) after defeating Lincoln High during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Mya Babbitt and Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson battle for posseion of the ball in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson scores a layup past Millard South's Mya Babbitt and Miranda Kelly in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill (top right) tips a rebound away from Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (left) and over Caitlyn Lessig in the first half during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Shea Johnson (left) and Adilen Rennerfeldt block Pender's Avery Wegner in the second half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig head coach Scott Guzinski (right) reacts to a call agianst his team in the second half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Adilen Rennerfeldt picks up a loose ball as Pender's Olyvia Nelson (center) and Lillie Timm try to recover in the first half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Bailey Pelan is seen with 'Be relentless' on her hand wile holding the hand of her teammate following their loss to Pender during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Olyvia Nelson (33) rushes to celebrates with her team after defeating Oakland-Craig in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Sadie Nelson (left) and Adilen Rennerfeldt (first left) react after Pender's Maya Dolliverm was called for walking in the second half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender holds its Class C-2 girls state championship trophy after defeating Oakland-Craig on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson (left) embraces Bailey Pelan during as they console one another after losing the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Kirsten Frey swings the net after cutting it down after the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender head coach Jason Dolliver (center) hugs his daughter Maya Dolliver (left) and Lillie Timm (right) after winning the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Kirsten Frey blocks a layup attempt by Oakland-Craig's Adilen Rennerfeldt in the first half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (right) grabs falls as she grabs a rebound over her teammate Kirsten Frey (center) and Oakland-Craig's Sadie Nelson (left) during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Adilen Rennerfeldt (center) score a layup past Pender's Madalyn Dolliver (3) and Avery Wegner in the first half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Oakland-Craig bench celebrates after a three-point shot in the first half during the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig and Pender players take the floor for warmup before the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sara Bishop (left), Beth Vrana, Kerri Chvatal and Kyrsten Mottl pose for a picture while sporting "4-peat" shirts in celebration of North Bend Central's fourth consecutive C-1 state title, won against Adams Central on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central celebrates after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
From left, Sara Bishop, Beth Vrana, Kerri Chvatal and Kyrsten Mottl sport "4-peat" shirts in celebration of North Bend Central's fourth consecutive C-1 state title, won Saturday against Adams Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (30) shoots a three-point shot against Adams Central during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23), McKrae Muller (middle) and Haley Johnson (22) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central celebrates after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central celebrates after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Adams Central's Megyn Scott (right) drives the ball against North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (left) during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (right) fights for a loose ball against Adams Central's Megyn Scott during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Adams Central's Megyn Scott (30) lays the ball in against North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (right) during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kathryn Gaughen (12) shoots a jumper against Adams Central during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Paige Crawford (left) is fouled by Hastings St. Cecilia's Hannah Schneider (right) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) is fouled at the rim by Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas (3) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas (3) cheers on her teammates against Centura during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia's Nathie Krikac (1) sheds tears after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura celebrates defeating Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (left), Sydney Davis (middle) and Taya Christensen (12) embrace after a free throw attempt against Hastings St. Cecilia during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) embraces teammates as Brianna Rasmussen (23) watches after defeating Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) lays the ball in against Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas (left) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura head coach Laethion Brown (right) reacts after a basket against Hastings St. Cecilia during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Centura's Sydney Davis (14) gets called for an offensive foul against Hastings St. Cecilia's Lindsey Parr (3) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (left) blocks a three-point shot by Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christensen (right) is called for an offensive foul against Hastings St. Cecilia's Tatum Krikac (left) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Reagan Palmer (13) lays the ball in against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Kamyrn Kasner (right) during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Peyton McCabe (10) directs the offense against Elkhorn North during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Peyton McCabe (10) shoots a three-point shot against Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) pulls up from three against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) orchestrates the offense against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (3) and Britt Prince (right) embrace after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic teammates huddle up with emotions flowing after losing to Elkhorn North in a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) and Grace Thompson (right) embrace after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Peyton McCabe (10) drives into contact by Elkhorn North's Mia McMahon (3) during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic head coach Kip Colony yells at his defense during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Thomspon (10) fouls Omaha Skutt Catholic's Molly Ladwig (left) during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North head coach Ann Prince points during an offensive possession against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Molly Ladwig (left) shoots a three-point shot against Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (3) and Grace Thompson (right) during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy (31) reacts after an and-one with Britt Prince (left) against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Molly Ladwig (5) shoots a jumpshot over Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (bottom) during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (right) shoots a jumpshot over Omaha Skutt Catholic's Peyton McCabe (left) as Addison Burt (20) boxes out the rebound during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy (31) drives into contact against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Peyton McCabe (10) during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North head coach Ann Prince (left) crowns her daughter, Britt Prince (2), with a championship medal after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (left) holds the championship trophy after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Ben Central's Lindsey Emanuel (24) swats at the ball against Adams Central's Lauryn Scott (left) during a class C-1 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia's Avery Kissinger (4) points to teammates during a free throw attempt as Centura's Katie Hadenfeldt (5) looks on during a class D-1 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) shoots a jumpshot over Omaha Skutt Catholic's Addison Burt (20) and Julia Connealy (bottom) during a class B state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Brianna Rusmussen (23) jumps in the air after a bucket against Hastings St. Cecilia during a class D-1 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) and Hastings St. Cecilia (right) shake hands before a class D-1 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christiensen (12) tries to catch a long pass against Hastings St. Cecilia during a class D-1 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
