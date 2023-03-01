Wednesday's point leaders
Player, school
Olsen, Millard South;31
Sklenar, Ravenna;26
Noecker, Cedar Catholic;25
Ne. Gessert, Millard West;23
Williams, Lincoln Southwest;23
K. Ailes, Lincoln Christian;22
K. Emanuel, North Bend Cent.;20
Dolliver, Malcolm;19
Wilson, Bellevue East;19
R. Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport;18
Russell-Brown, Bellevue West;18
Wiley, Lincoln High;18
Three-pointers
