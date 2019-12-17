Top-ranked Lincoln Christian uses furious second-half rally to stop young Seward squad

“The defense created just a little more energy for us and opportunities for us on the offensive side,” Orduna said. “We had to really go to our bench and just kind of weather the storm in the first half.”

Christian has had to weather a couple storms early. Fairbury had a chance to knock off the Crusaders in the season-opener and missed a game-winning three at the end. And then Tuesday’s 15-point hole.

But the Christian girls have never turned away from strong competition, using tougher games to build for late February and early March. The Crusaders will play Class C-2 No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday and D-1 No. 2 and defending state champion Archbishop Bergan on Saturday.

“A win like this, where we have to fight and find a way, is going to be better for us in the long run,” Orduna said. “That’s why we play a tough schedule. It’s not always fun … actually it is fun, to be in games like this and to watch these girls come together, get the stop, make the basket when you need it. That’s always pretty cool to watch.”

Seward coach Tom Tvrdy said his team took a big step forward despite the loss.

Needing to replace four starters from last season, the Bluejays have players at new positions and play four freshmen.