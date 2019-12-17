Top-ranked Lincoln Christian uses furious second-half rally to stop young Seward squad

SEWARD — The goal for the Lincoln Christian girls, after trailing by 15 points early in the third quarter, was to tie the game or take the lead before the fourth.
When Crusader junior Halle Hueser hit a three-pointer to tie it late in the third against Seward on Tuesday evening, coach Nick Orduna threw one more goal out there.
“We always talk about winning the quarter,” he said following Christian’s 45-41 win. “So we just battled to the end.”
Top-ranked Lincoln Christian clamped down on defense and got key buckets from Barrett Power, Makylee Ailes, Allyson Korte and Olivia Hollenbeck over the final 8 minutes to win the fourth and complete the rally against a young and inexperienced Seward team.
Christian trailed 30-15 early in the quarter, but used a 19-4 run to swing momentum. Hollenbeck finished with a game-high 15 points and Power added 14.
The Crusaders had a cold first half (1-for-13 from three-point range) and a pair of fouls had the 6-foot-4 Hollenbeck on the bench for most of the second quarter.
The shots started to fall in the second half for Christian, which improved to 5-0, and defense and experience were the driving forces. Seward hit seven threes in the first half, but Christian defended the perimeter tighter in the second half, limiting the Bluejays to zero second-half threes.
“The defense created just a little more energy for us and opportunities for us on the offensive side,” Orduna said. “We had to really go to our bench and just kind of weather the storm in the first half.”
Christian has had to weather a couple storms early. Fairbury had a chance to knock off the Crusaders in the season-opener and missed a game-winning three at the end. And then Tuesday’s 15-point hole.
But the Christian girls have never turned away from strong competition, using tougher games to build for late February and early March. The Crusaders will play Class C-2 No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday and D-1 No. 2 and defending state champion Archbishop Bergan on Saturday.
“A win like this, where we have to fight and find a way, is going to be better for us in the long run,” Orduna said. “That’s why we play a tough schedule. It’s not always fun … actually it is fun, to be in games like this and to watch these girls come together, get the stop, make the basket when you need it. That’s always pretty cool to watch.”
Seward coach Tom Tvrdy said his team took a big step forward despite the loss.
Needing to replace four starters from last season, the Bluejays have players at new positions and play four freshmen.
Seward (1-3) is turning to second-year starter Hannah Benedict to lead this year. The point guard had a team-high 14 points against Christian.
“This was a real positive step in terms of putting ourselves in position to win it at the end,” Tvrdy said. “Now the next growth is how do you finish out and win that way? That’s pretty impressive for our girls to play Lincoln Christian that way, to have a chance late, I’m happy with that. We just got to keep growing and developing.”
Seward’s tough schedule continues. The Bluejays have played Nos. 1 and 2 in C-1 and No. 2 (Northwest) in Class B. They’ll host No. 3 Norris on Friday.
Christian boys 58, Seward 30
Ashton Carlson scored 18 points and Justin Bubak added 17 as the Crusaders raced to an early 15-5 lead and never looked back.
Junior Carson Tvrdy led the Bluejays with 13 points.
Bubak became the school's all-time career scoring leader with 1,371 points and counting. The previous record was held by Tom Cockle.
