Top-ranked Lincoln Christian shows it can win games with defense, too; set for rematch with St. Cecilia

KEARNEY — Lincoln Christian has 6-foot-4 Olivia Hollenbeck in the middle and multiple threats on the perimeter. When the team is clicking on offense, it’s hard to beat.

On a night when the shots were not falling, the Class C-1 top-ranked Crusaders showed their defense can be just as good.

Christian nearly held Class C-2 No. 7 Grand Island Central Catholic scoreless in the fourth quarter in scratching its way to a 45-38 win in the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals Thursday at Kearney Catholic.

Christian and Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia will meet in Saturday’s 4 p.m. final in Kearney. It’s a rematch of last year’s conference tournament final won by the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia defeated Archbishop Bergan 45-32 to reach Saturday’s final.

Christian, known as a strong three-point shooting team, made just two against GICC. So the Crusaders took their defense up a notch. GICC finished 0-for-10 on threes and Christian withstood a couple long possessions on defense to begin the fourth.

“We’ve worked on it a lot during practice just like a drill where we have three out and we’re just forcing to the middle where our help is,” Christian junior Makylee Ailes said. “We were just collapsing and helping not letting them go baseline.”