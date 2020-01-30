Top-ranked Lincoln Christian shows it can win games with defense, too; set for rematch with St. Cecilia

KEARNEY — Lincoln Christian has 6-foot-4 Olivia Hollenbeck in the middle and multiple threats on the perimeter. When the team is clicking on offense, it’s hard to beat.
On a night when the shots were not falling, the Class C-1 top-ranked Crusaders showed their defense can be just as good.
Christian nearly held Class C-2 No. 7 Grand Island Central Catholic scoreless in the fourth quarter in scratching its way to a 45-38 win in the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals Thursday at Kearney Catholic.
Christian and Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia will meet in Saturday’s 4 p.m. final in Kearney. It’s a rematch of last year’s conference tournament final won by the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia defeated Archbishop Bergan 45-32 to reach Saturday’s final.
Christian, known as a strong three-point shooting team, made just two against GICC. So the Crusaders took their defense up a notch. GICC finished 0-for-10 on threes and Christian withstood a couple long possessions on defense to begin the fourth.
“We’ve worked on it a lot during practice just like a drill where we have three out and we’re just forcing to the middle where our help is,” Christian junior Makylee Ailes said. “We were just collapsing and helping not letting them go baseline.”
Christian also had a lot of steals. One of the biggest came within the final minute with Christian holding a five-point lead. The Crusaders applied a full-court press and Hollenbeck intercepted a pass, essentially sealing the game.
“We didn’t like our energy all night long, and then challenged them,” Christian coach Nick Orduna said. “When our shots aren’t going, we always talk about you can still play defense to keep a team at bay.
“I’m glad they were able to stay together on defense.”
You have free articles remaining.
Christian (14-2) trailed 35-33 after three quarters, but GICC scored only three points over the final 8 minutes. Both teams had to battle foul trouble in a physical game, including Christian, which had to sit Hollenbeck and starting guard Allyson Korte for stretches.
“We’ve had several games where we’ve had foul trouble,” Orduna said. “We’re starting to develop our bench. Some girls are coming off and giving us some good minutes.”
Now Christian gets another shot at St. Cecilia in the second battle of No. 1 vs. No. 1. St. Cecilia won the regular-season meeting 54-45 in Hastings, using a fast first quarter to set the tone.
“We didn’t hit many shots outside (against St. Cecilia), so I think it’s going to be important to hit shots outside, but also get it inside to Olivia Hollenbeck, who can score inside for us,” Ailes said. “And then just play good team defense.”
Hollenbeck led Christian with 18 points. Rylie Rice and Katie Maser each scored 10 points for GICC (12-6).
Defending Centennial Conference Tournament champion Hastings St. Cecilia, ranked No. 1 in Class C-2, got back to the tournament final behind defense and a heavy dose of Tori Thomas.
The senior forward scored 23 points against Class D-1 No. 8 Archbishop Bergan in a matchup of state champions from last year.
“She’s always a strong presence,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “We’re a tough team to begin with, but she kind of takes us to another level as far as toughness.”
The Hawkettes (18-1) also got tough on defense, a much-needed effort on that end after they struggled to find any offensive flow after scoring 20 points in the first quarter.
Bergan held the Hawkettes to three field goals in the second half, but St. Cecilia made 10-of-11 free throws after halftime to prevent the Knights from threatening late.
Sophomore Allie DeGroff led Bergan (8-8) with 15 points.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.