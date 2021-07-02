Tommy Johnson named girls basketball coach at North Star

Tommy Johnson has been named the new girls basketball coach at Lincoln North Star, and he'll be aided by a familiar face from the local hoops scene.

Johnson is a Lincoln High graduate and he played college ball at Iowa Central. He takes over for Ellen Jorgenson, who stepped down in March for family reasons.

Johnson is a coach with VRLY Storm, a club program for players in the Lincoln and Omaha area.

His North Star coaching staff will include Steve Bartek, who stepped down in 2019 after nine seasons as the girls basketball coach at Lincoln Northeast. Bartek began his tenure at Northeast coaching the boys team.

Johnson played for Bartek after starting his prep career at Northeast.

