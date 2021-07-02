 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tommy Johnson named girls basketball coach at North Star
0 Comments

Tommy Johnson named girls basketball coach at North Star

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tommy Johnson has been named the new girls basketball coach at Lincoln North Star, and he'll be aided by a familiar face from the local hoops scene.

Johnson is a Lincoln High graduate and he played college ball at Iowa Central. He takes over for Ellen Jorgenson, who stepped down in March for family reasons.

Johnson is a coach with VRLY Storm, a club program for players in the Lincoln and Omaha area.

His North Star coaching staff will include Steve Bartek, who stepped down in 2019 after nine seasons as the girls basketball coach at Lincoln Northeast. Bartek began his tenure at Northeast coaching the boys team.

Johnson played for Bartek after starting his prep career at Northeast.

Being Black in Lincoln: Basketball success didn't always protect Dominique Kelley from racism
Journal Star Academic All-State: A list of the 2020-21 honorees
Girls athlete of year: Challenge Allison Weidner in anything and be prepared to get her best shot
High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News