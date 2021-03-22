 Skip to main content
Tom Tvrdy named girls basketball coach at Omaha Marian
Tom Tvrdy named girls basketball coach at Omaha Marian

Class B, Seward vs. Elkhorn South, 3/1/18

Seward coach Tom Tvrdy talks to Rylee Opfer during a first-round Class B girls state basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2018.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

After a year away from the sideline, one of the state's most successful girls basketball coaches is back in the game.

Tom Tvrdy was hired as Omaha Marian's coach, the school announced Monday. He replaces Peter Cunningham, who stepped down after five seasons as the Crusaders' head coach.

Tvrdy stepped down as Seward girls coach following the 2019-20 season. In two stints with the Bluejays, Tvrdy won 470 games, 11 district championships and four straight Class B state titles.

"Tom will bring a great deal of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to our program," Omaha Marian activities director Rochelle Rohlfs said in a statement.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

