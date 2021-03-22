Tom Tvrdy named girls basketball coach at Omaha Marian

After a year away from the sideline, one of the state's most successful girls basketball coaches is back in the game.

Tom Tvrdy was hired as Omaha Marian's coach, the school announced Monday. He replaces Peter Cunningham, who stepped down after five seasons as the Crusaders' head coach.

Tvrdy stepped down as Seward girls coach following the 2019-20 season. In two stints with the Bluejays, Tvrdy won 470 games, 11 district championships and four straight Class B state titles.

"Tom will bring a great deal of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to our program," Omaha Marian activities director Rochelle Rohlfs said in a statement.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.