Tim Barada promoted to head girls basketball coach at Lincoln Southwest

For five years, Tim Barada helped Jeff Rump turn Lincoln Southwest into one of the state's top defensive teams in girls basketball.

Now Barada will get a chance to run the Silver Hawks' program.

Barada was promoted to head varsity coach, Lincoln Southwest announced Tuesday. He takes over for Rump, who announced his retirement from coaching last month.

"Tim brings a great deal of experience to the position and has proven his ability to build strong, effective relationships with players, with the goal of seeing the athletes develop and be successful beyond their years at Southwest," LSW activities director Mark Armstrong said in a news release.

Barada, who also coaches in the Nebraska Lasers program, served as an assistant coach on Rump's staff for five seasons. He was the boys basketball coach at Wilber-Clatonia for 17 years before moving to Lincoln.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.