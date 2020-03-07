Thunderbolts bring their 'A' game to PBA, hold off Spartans to win first Class A state championship

“I think the month of February, we saw about any defense you can design, and I think that prepared us for this weekend,” Psota said. “When teams were going to be (doing) different things to both Jillian and Alexis.

“When those two (Miller and Taubenheim) can get going, then they need to soften up on these two (Markowski and Aschoff) and that really makes us dangerous.”

Last year, Pius X was on the losing end of one of the wildest games in state tournament history. Eventual state champion Millard North knocked the Thunderbolts out of the semifinals in three overtimes.

They used the loss as fuel, and what followed was a 26-1 season. The only blemish was a 38-34 loss to No. 2 Omaha Westside late in the season. They played some of their best basketball this week, which included a near-flawless 71-46 win against top-ranked Millard South in the semifinals.

“I think the biggest thing with this group is they’re just so dedicated to not only basketball but to getting better game after game, week after week, and they’ve been consistent all season through 27 games,” Psota said. “To get past the step from last year and then to actually finish it, it’s remarkable. Just the composure these kids have on a day-to-day basis and just their will to win is something special.”