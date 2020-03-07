Thunderbolts bring their 'A' game to PBA, hold off Spartans to win first Class A state championship

Minutes after the win, Alexis Markowski and her Lincoln Pius X teammates couldn’t wait to get their hands on the trophy.
When they got a hold of it, Markowski, the Thunderbolts’ star in the middle, hoisted the hardware high into the air and toward the Pius X student section, which came out in full force.
A year in the making, the third-ranked Thunderbolts replaced heartbreak with gold.
Markowski had 19 points and 13 rebounds — her third double-double in three days — and Pius X never let No. 4 Lincoln East get comfortable offensively in a 45-37 Class A state championship victory Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln’s A Street was guaranteed a girls basketball title after Friday’s semifinals. This one will reside at 6000 A Street.
Pius X has won four state championships. This is the program's first in Class A.
“For the small school in Lincoln to go ahead and win a state title in Class A, it’s a tremendous accomplishment for us,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “Just really talented kids. Great for our school, great for our conference and great for basketball in Lincoln.”
East did not make it easy. The Spartans forced 19 turnovers, including 10 in the first quarter. Otherwise, Pius X did what it’s been doing all year.
Junior point guard Jillian Aschoff created opportunities for her teammates, senior Lauren Taubenheim hit some key shots and Markowski dominated inside against a smaller East team.
When the Spartans did make a run, the Bolts turned to Markowski.
East quickly trimmed a 35-20 fourth-quarter deficit with back-to-back threes. It was 39-35 when Pius X got up the floor and quickly dumped the ball to Markowski in the low post. She converted, halting East’s momentum.
“We just need to stay calm,” said Aschoff, who had seven points. “We know East is going to go on runs and that’s what they do, they’re always coming back. Stay calm, break the press, which we struggled with, (but) we held on and that’s all that matters.”
East made several fourth-quarter rallies this year, and Spartan coach Dennis Prichard thought the team had one more in it.
“Up to that point (when East missed a late three that would have cut the deficit to 41-39), I think everybody believed that we could maybe do it one more time,” he said. “We’ve done it before. Just really proud of how hard they kept working.”
Pius X held East scoreless in the second quarter, cutting off the lanes while also limited good looks on the perimeter. But the lead was only 18-10 at half. Taubenheim and junior Miriam Miller hit some shots in the third quarter to extend the lead.
“I think the month of February, we saw about any defense you can design, and I think that prepared us for this weekend,” Psota said. “When teams were going to be (doing) different things to both Jillian and Alexis.
“When those two (Miller and Taubenheim) can get going, then they need to soften up on these two (Markowski and Aschoff) and that really makes us dangerous.”
Last year, Pius X was on the losing end of one of the wildest games in state tournament history. Eventual state champion Millard North knocked the Thunderbolts out of the semifinals in three overtimes.
They used the loss as fuel, and what followed was a 26-1 season. The only blemish was a 38-34 loss to No. 2 Omaha Westside late in the season. They played some of their best basketball this week, which included a near-flawless 71-46 win against top-ranked Millard South in the semifinals.
“I think the biggest thing with this group is they’re just so dedicated to not only basketball but to getting better game after game, week after week, and they’ve been consistent all season through 27 games,” Psota said. “To get past the step from last year and then to actually finish it, it’s remarkable. Just the composure these kids have on a day-to-day basis and just their will to win is something special.”
Said Markowski, who tied a Class A state tournament record with a three-day scoring total of 80, “It just feels so surreal and being here with these girls and this experience, I wouldn’t have it any other way. It was perfect.”
Lincoln East’s season ended at 24-4. Three of those losses came to the Thunderbolts.
Senior Taylor Searcey led the Spartans with 10 points.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, 3.7
