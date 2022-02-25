Three-pointers allow York to 'exhale,' shake off early deficit to top Northwest in district final

YORK — A 9-2 run in the first five minutes by Class B No. 10 Northwest was not enough to rattle No. 5 York.

But what it did was give the Dukes an extra jolt of energy and confidence to come right back.

“If you watch Northwest play, they come out with amazing energy and they get big leads,” York coach Matt Kern said. “We talked about that, and the girls knew. I think what happened is they composed themselves and we hit a couple of three-point shots, and that gives you the exhale moment.”

A 17-3 run by the Dukes from that point on gave them the lead they would not relinquish.

York defeated the Vikings 33-28 at home in the B-6 district final to get back to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

Destiny Shepherd was a key part in the first half, scoring all 10 of her points to lead York.

“We knew that we just needed to keep our cool and that we would be fine,” Shepherd said. “Just keep calm and the game would go our way.”

Northwest defeated York in their previous matchup at the end of January. The Dukes' defense was the biggest reason they won the rematch.

Shepherd held Riley Rice, one of Class B’s most dynamic scorers, to just a pair of free throws in the first half to make their run. Rice finished the game with 13 to lead all scorers.

“The defensive energy was night and day,” Kern said. “Just to be able to contain a great player like Riley Rice was something that we emphasized going into this one after we did not do as good of a job as last time.”

Anna Briggs was key in the big first-half run, making four blocks that turned into transition buckets.

“Part of our plan was to have her help off as early as possible on Riley, and she did a really good job of that,” Kern said. “Her length bothers people and she’s a really tough player in the middle of our defense.”

The Vikings cut the York lead to five with just over three minutes left after a steal and layup by Reba Mader. Mattie Pohl responded with a three to seal the win.

For York (21-4), it’s their second year in a row with a berth in the state tournament after making it five straight years in 2014-2018.

They defeated Omaha Skutt in the first round last year before falling to Norris in the semifinals.

“These girls got a taste last year and most of them are back and get to taste it again,” Kern said. “You want to feel it again. We watched the video yesterday just to remember that feeling, and they talked about how we want it again. You can tell their focus was there.”

Northwest finishes its season at 13-12.

