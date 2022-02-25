Three-pointers allow York to 'exhale,' shake off early deficit to top Northwest in district final

YORK — A 9-2 run in the first five minutes by Class B No. 10 Northwest was not enough to rattle No. 5 York.
But what it did was give the Dukes an extra jolt of energy and confidence to come right back.
“If you watch Northwest play, they come out with amazing energy and they get big leads,” York coach Matt Kern said. “We talked about that, and the girls knew. I think what happened is they composed themselves and we hit a couple of three-point shots, and that gives you the exhale moment.”
“The defensive energy was night and day,” Kern said. “Just to be able to contain a great player like Riley Rice was something that we emphasized going into this one after we did not do as good of a job as last time.”
Anna Briggs was key in the big first-half run, making four blocks that turned into transition buckets.
“Part of our plan was to have her help off as early as possible on Riley, and she did a really good job of that,” Kern said. “Her length bothers people and she’s a really tough player in the middle of our defense.”
The Vikings cut the York lead to five with just over three minutes left after a steal and layup by Reba Mader. Mattie Pohl responded with a three to seal the win.
For York (21-4), it’s their second year in a row with a berth in the state tournament after making it five straight years in 2014-2018.
They defeated Omaha Skutt in the first round last year before falling to Norris in the semifinals.
“These girls got a taste last year and most of them are back and get to taste it again,” Kern said. “You want to feel it again. We watched the video yesterday just to remember that feeling, and they talked about how we want it again. You can tell their focus was there.”
Northwest finishes its season at 13-12.
Photos: Syracuse, Malcolm meet with trip to C-1 state tournament on the line