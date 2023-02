Three Lincoln teams have earned No. 1 district seeds with the Class A postseason set to begin next week.

Lincoln High in A-3, Lincoln Pius X in A-6, and Lincoln East in A-7 are the top seeds in their respective districts. Lincoln Southwest in A-2, Lincoln Northeast in A-3, and Lincoln North Star in A-6 are No. 2 seeds and will also host first-round district games.

District games will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of next week, weather permitting. Seven district champions and a wild card will qualify for the state tournament, set for the first week of March.

The NSAA also released Class B district pairings Friday.

Class A

A-1: Tuesday--Norfolk at North Platte, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday--North Platte/Norfolk winner at Millard South, 6 p.m.; Gretna at Omaha Marian, 6 p.m.; Friday--Final, 7 p.m.

A-2: Tuesday--Omaha Northwest at Elkhorn South, 6 p.m.; Wednesday--Elkhorn South/Omaha Northwest winner at Bellevue West, 6 p.m.; Papillion-LaVista at Lincoln Southwest, TBD; Friday--Final, 6 p.m.

A-3: Tuesday--Grand Island at Omaha Burke, TBD; Wednesday--Omaha Burke/Grand Island winner at Lincoln High, 6 p.m.; Omaha Benson at Lincoln Northeast, 6 p.m.; Friday--Final, TBD.

A-4: Tuesday--Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha South, TBD; Wednesday--Omaha South/Buena Vista winner at Millard North, TBD; Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Central, TBD; Friday--Final, TBD.

A-5: Wednesday--Omaha North at Belleuve East, 6 p.m.; Papillion-La Vista South at Kearney, TBD; Friday--Final, TBD.

A-6: Wednesday--Columbus at Lincoln Pius X, 6:30 p.m.; Fremont at Lincoln North Star, TBD; Friday--Final, TBD.

A-7: Wednesday--Omaha Westview at Lincoln East, 6 p.m.; Omaha Westside at Millard West, TBD; Friday--Final, TBD.

Class B

B-1: Monday--Crete at Norris, TBD; Tuesday--Final, Norris-Crete winner at Beatrice, TBD.

B-2: Monday--Nebraska City at Plattsmouth, 6 p.m.; Tuesday--Final, Plattsmouth/Nebraska City winner at Waverly, 6 p.m.

B-3: Monday--Omaha Mercy at Omaha Duchesne, 6 p.m.; Ralston at Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m.; Tuesday--Final, 6 p.m.

B-4: Monday--Elkhorn at Bennington, TBD; Tuesday--Final, Bennington/Elkhorn winner at Elkhorn North, TBD.

B-5: Monday--Schuyler at Blair, TBD; Tuesday--Final, Blair/Schuyler winner at South Sioux City, TBD.

B-6: Monday--Hastings at Seward, 6 p.m.; Tuesday--Final, Seward/Hastings winner at York, 6 p.m.

B-7: Monday--Lexington at Grand Island Northwest, 6 p.m.; Tuesday--Final, GI Northwest/Lexington winner at McCook, 6 p.m.

B-8 at Sidney: Monday--Sidney vs. Gering, 6 p.m.; Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday--Final, 7 p.m.