'This win keeps us trending upward': Leaving nothing to chance, Lincoln Lutheran seals a trip to district finals

Lincoln Lutheran was guaranteed a spot in the Class C-1 girls basketball district finals on Feb. 25 regardless of the outcome Thursday night.

The third-ranked Warriors made sure they advanced as a subdistrict champion with momentum rather than a wild-card entry with some doubts after a 48-27 home win over No. 10 Malcolm in the C1-4 final.

“We didn’t want to be going the wrong direction,” said Lutheran coach Wade Coulter, whose Warriors (21-3) outscored Malcolm 32-13 in the second half to pull away.

“Sure we’re still a three, four or five seed and hosting next week (with a loss), but then you start second-guessing yourself and maybe you lose a little confidence as well. This win keeps us trending upward.”

Malcolm (19-6) is still a contender for one of the four wild-card spots into the 16-team district finals, which will be announced Friday.

The 1-2 punch of 6-foot-3 senior Katelynn Oxley inside and 5-8 sophomore guard Jenna Luebbe off the bench sparked Lutheran’s second-half explosion after trailing most of the first 16 minutes and leading just 16-14 at intermission.

Oxley, a DePaul volleyball recruit, put together what Coulter called her best game of the season with 21 points and six blocked shots. Oxley not only converted a pair of traditional three-point plays, she also knocked down a three-pointer from the right wing in the fourth quarter.

“Katelyn completely dominated the paint on both ends of the floor,” Coulter said. “We’re so balanced that matchups often dictate where the ball goes, and we thought we had a good opportunity to get her some touches inside tonight and let her take over.”

Luebbe finished with 12 points, all in the second half. Two fouls sidelined her for much of the first half, but Luebbe responded with 10 points in the third period, including a pair of threes, to help the Warriors take a 38-25 advantage into the final eight minutes.

“Jenna’s a great offensive player who really brings a lot of energy,” Coulter said. “Her spurt there in the third quarter definitely turned things around for us.”

Lutheran’s full-court pressure defense never allowed the Clippers to get comfortable offensively the entire game. Alyssa Fortik, a standout junior guard, led Malcolm with nine points on a pair of three-point baskets and a traditional three-point play. Senior teammate Jordan Denton chipped in seven points.

“We told our girls at halftime that we had to really come out that third quarter and make a statement, and it just didn’t quite happen,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “We have to play the waiting game, but hopefully everything falls into place for us from the other subdistricts and we’re playing next week.”

