Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl scored 17 of her 31 points after halftime in a 69-58 win over Malcolm in Saturday's Class C-1 third-place game at Lincoln Northwest.

The No. 8 Clippers lead 30-28 at halftime 49-42 after three quarters before the second-rated Bulldogs clamped down on defense, holding Malcolm to just nine points in the fourth quarter. Loomis-Goltl scored 11 points in the fourth, including 5-for-5 on free throws.

Loomis-Goltl's sister, senior Ruthie, added 12 to wrap up her stellar high school career. Freshman Halle Dolliver led Malcolm with 28 points, and Diamond Sedlak added 22.

Guardian Angels CC 54, Crofton 32: Isabel Hass scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the C-2 No. 5 Bluejays' big second quarter of their win over top-ranked Crofton.

Leading 15-9 after the first quarter, the Bluejays held the Warriors to just six points in the second to lead 32-15 at halftime.

Sammie Allen led the Warriors with 10 points.

Cedar Catholic 55, Ravenna 37: Makenna Noecker scored 21 points to lead the D-1 No. 3 Trojans past the top-ranked Bluejays.

Tied 8-8 after the first quarter, Cedar Catholic surged in the second to lead 30-16 at halftime.

Laney Kathol added 11 points for the Trojans. Tori Sklenar led Ravenna with nine.

Shelton 48, Humphrey SF 43: D-2 No. 1 Shelton took control in the second quarter and held off the Flyers down the stretch.

After the first quarter ended in a 10-10 tie, Erin Gegg scored seven of her 11 points in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs build a 27-16 lead by halftime. They then hid 9-of-12 free throws in the second half to secure the win.

Emmilly Berglund led Shelton with 13 points, 10 of them coming in the second half. Isabel Preister led the No. 6 Flyers with 12 points; Emma Baumgart added 10.

