Third-place roundup: Lincoln Lutheran closes out best season in school history with win

Senior Addi Ernstmeyer scored 13 points, sophomore Elsa Meyer added 12 and the No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team closed out its best season in school history with a 64-25 win against Winnebago in the Class C-1 third-place game Saturday morning at Lincoln Northeast.

Sophomore Abby Wachal added nine points for the Warriors, who had nine players in the scoring column.

Lutheran (21-3) took control with a 17-2 run in the second quarter, and the Warriors' stingy defense held the Indians to 15 points over the final three quarters.

Senior Keisha Snyder led Winnebago (16-12) with 11 points.

