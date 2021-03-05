Third-place roundup: BRLD, Archbishop Bergan, Mullen finish seasons on winning note

Senior Caragan Tietz scored 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead the BRLD girls basketball team to a 47-40 win against Bridgeport in the Class C-2 third-place game Friday at Lincoln Northeast.
Junior Jordan Snyder added 11 points for the No. 4 Wolverines (22-5), who bounced back from Thursday's loss to Ponca in the semifinals.
Sydney Nein scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (24-5), who trimmed the deficit to one at the end of the third quarter.
Archbishop Bergan 40, Hartington CC 31: Lauren Baker scored 20 points in her final high school game to lead the No. 5 Knights (17-10) to third place in Class D-1.
Baker, who will play basketball at Concordia, scored eight points in the first quarter and had 15 by halftime.
Senior Brynn Wortmann led No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-9) with 14 points.
Mullen 30, Wynot 28: Junior Shelby Welsh scored the game-tying and game-winning baskets to lead No. 5 Mullen to a comeback victory in the D-2 third-place game.
Wynot (20-8) led 28-20 after the third quarter but was held scoreless over the final eight minutes.
Welsh, who finished with eight points, had six in the fourth quarter, and senior Samantha Moore added eight for the Broncos (26-3).
Junior Karley Heimes led the Blue Devils with 12 points.