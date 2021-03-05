Third-place roundup: BRLD, Archbishop Bergan, Mullen finish seasons on winning note

Senior Caragan Tietz scored 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead the BRLD girls basketball team to a 47-40 win against Bridgeport in the Class C-2 third-place game Friday at Lincoln Northeast.

Junior Jordan Snyder added 11 points for the No. 4 Wolverines (22-5), who bounced back from Thursday's loss to Ponca in the semifinals.

Sydney Nein scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (24-5), who trimmed the deficit to one at the end of the third quarter.

Archbishop Bergan 40, Hartington CC 31: Lauren Baker scored 20 points in her final high school game to lead the No. 5 Knights (17-10) to third place in Class D-1.

Baker, who will play basketball at Concordia, scored eight points in the first quarter and had 15 by halftime.

Senior Brynn Wortmann led No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-9) with 14 points.

Mullen 30, Wynot 28: Junior Shelby Welsh scored the game-tying and game-winning baskets to lead No. 5 Mullen to a comeback victory in the D-2 third-place game.

Wynot (20-8) led 28-20 after the third quarter but was held scoreless over the final eight minutes.