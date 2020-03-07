Third-place roundup: Adams Central, Crofton, CWC and Sacred Heart end seasons with wins

Sophomore Libby Trausch scored 17 points to lead Adams Central to a 44-41 win against No. 3 St. Paul in the Class C-1 girls basketball third-place game Saturday at Lincoln East High School.

St. Paul, trailing 41-39 with less than two minutes remaining, had a chance to tie or take the lead, but was unable to.

Trausch hit 7-of-10 free throws for the Patriots (18-11), who defeated No. 4 Broken Bow, No. 7 Chadron and No. 3 St. Paul in the postseason.

Senior Brooke Poppert had 15 points and sister Olivia Poppert added 13 for the Wildcats (24-4).

Crofton 58, Oakland-Craig 40: Junior all-stater Lacey Sprakel scored 11 points and sophomore Ella Wragge added 10 to lead No. 2 Crofton in the Class C-2 consolation game.

The Warriors (25-4) were aided by a 20-point first quarter.

Senior Kennedy Benne led the No. 1 Knights (26-3) with nine points and freshman Sydney Guzinski added eight.

CWC 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54: CWC senior Taylor Peter scored 25 points to lead strong offensive effort in the Class D-1 third-place game.

Peter had eight points after the first quarter, and 14 by halftime.