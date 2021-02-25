'They're a special group:' Led by its seniors, No. 1 Pius X makes one more homecourt memory before state

Alexis Markowski and Jillian Aschoff couldn’t help but reflect a little bit during lunch Thursday.
How crazy was it, that in a few hours the two seniors — along with three other seniors — were about to play their final basketball game on the Lincoln Pius X floor?
For good measure, the No. 1 Thunderbolts added one more memory before headed to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Led by its three senior starters, Pius X got rolling in the third quarter en route to a 67-41 win against No. 7 Bellevue West in the A-1 final. For the third straight year, the Thunderbolts cut down the home nets following a district championship.
"Being our last home game, for these seniors, to win the last three has been really special, and I wouldn’t want to do it with any other team," said Markowski, a Husker recruit who neatly tied a bow on her home-floor career with 28 points and 21 rebounds.
Pius X (22-0) created a little separation in the second quarter thanks to 14 points from Markowski. But it was the Thunderbolts’ efforts in the third quarter that helped put the game away.
Aschoff, who had 17 points, hit a pair of threes, and then assisted on a three from senior Miriam Miller as the Thunderbolts extended the lead 22 after three quarters. The lead reached 30 in the fourth, and the Bolts made seven threes in the second half after making one in the first 16 minutes.
"We tried our hardest in the first half but the second half we really glued, we got together, we started making shots, playing defense," Miller said. "We started working together really well."
Pius X moved the ball around better in the third quarter, created better looks for Markowski and the outside shooters, and kept Bellevue West (12-9) to seven third-quarter points. The Thunderbolts’ strong second-half play was a reflection of a veteran lineup that has led the team to 48 wins in 49 games.
"They’re so passionate and compete so hard and sometimes I find myself sitting back and watching because they play so free and easy and share the basketball," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said.
Now Pius X, the defending state champion, aims to make some memories at the Class A state tournament next week. Three to be exact, as in three wins needed to win back-to-back crowns.
"This year is a lot different than last year," Markowski said. "Us being the No. 1 seed, we don’t take that lightly, and it doesn’t mean anything going into state. There are upsets left and right, so our focus is just and go and play our best basketball and hopefully end with a win."
Thursday also marked the final home game for Pius X’s Leah Mach and Julia Elsener.
"They’re a special group of kids and they want nothing more than to win next week," Psota said. "They’re just such great leaders for our program and good role models for kids in our school, so I’m proud of them."
Junior and Northern Iowa recruit Taryn Wharton led the Thunderbirds with 13 points.
