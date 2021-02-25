'They're a special group:' Led by its seniors, No. 1 Pius X makes one more homecourt memory before state

"We tried our hardest in the first half but the second half we really glued, we got together, we started making shots, playing defense," Miller said. "We started working together really well."

Pius X moved the ball around better in the third quarter, created better looks for Markowski and the outside shooters, and kept Bellevue West (12-9) to seven third-quarter points. The Thunderbolts’ strong second-half play was a reflection of a veteran lineup that has led the team to 48 wins in 49 games.

"They’re so passionate and compete so hard and sometimes I find myself sitting back and watching because they play so free and easy and share the basketball," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said.

Now Pius X, the defending state champion, aims to make some memories at the Class A state tournament next week. Three to be exact, as in three wins needed to win back-to-back crowns.

"This year is a lot different than last year," Markowski said. "Us being the No. 1 seed, we don’t take that lightly, and it doesn’t mean anything going into state. There are upsets left and right, so our focus is just and go and play our best basketball and hopefully end with a win."

Thursday also marked the final home game for Pius X’s Leah Mach and Julia Elsener.