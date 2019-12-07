There is a lot of room to grow, but first No. 6 Links will enjoy a big 2-0 weekend for program

PAPILLION — Lincoln High came out of Saturday’s 57-39 victory against Papillion-La Vista South knowing there is a lot of room to grow, and a lot of things to clean up.
Coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson said that was the bad news she had to deliver to her team in the locker room afterward.
But two games in, the good exceedingly outweighs the bad for the Class A No. 6 Links.
“The good news is this program is 2-0 and I don’t know the last time that’s happened for this program,” Kelley-Johnson said. “I think we’ll just continue to carry that momentum into practice next week.”
Two days after edging Class A defending state champion Millard North 56-54, Lincoln High overcame a slow start against Papio South, relied on its strengths (rebounding and transition game) and cranked up the defense.
It was another step forward for the Links under their second-year head coach.
With three starters at least 6 feet tall — Nyayongah Gony and Nyayien Koang each at 6-foot-3 and Kaysia Woods at 6-foot — the Links had a massive height advantage against the Titans. But Papio South made it tough, even holding a 7-6 edge in rebounds after the first quarter.
Lincoln High created a little breathing room late in the second quarter, taking a 27-20 lead into the break, and then scored the first six points out of the break. Steals and layups by Woods and Koang gave the Links a 31-20 advantage and they never looked back, outscoring Papio South 29-13 over a long stretch.
“I think a spark just kicked in us and we just realized we need to turn it up a little bit,” said Woods, who finished with a game-high 22 points.
The Links did what they do best: getting easy layups in transition, dominating the offensive glass. The Links had a 24-10 rebounding edge in the second half.
“That’s the game that’s really suited for us and that’s the way we want to be able to play,” Kelley-Johnson said.
Helping the Links (2-0) this season are freshman starters at point (Briauna Robinson) and the two spot (Kiana Wiley). Both had freshman moments Saturday, but both also showed flashes of what they’re capable of. More importantly, they allow Gony and Woods to play at their more natural positions.
Other freshmen are being asked to help, too, and Kelley-Johnson said she is seeing growth in those players. Robinson, for example, played all 32 minutes in a tight contest against Millard North.
Robinson had five points and Wiley added four Saturday.
“The freshmen, I feel like they’re adjusting well,” Woods said. “They’ll get the hang of it and by the end of the season they’ll be to their top potential and we’re just going to keep getting better, keep pushing them up.”
Kelley-Johnson said Woods, Gony and Koang have done a great job of helping the freshmen along, especially on the court.
“Our freshmen are helping out tremendously and we just got to continue to have them play through some things and they’ll get better,” she said. “They have given us a huge lift defensively.”
The win against Millard North was huge, too. Yes, the Mustangs had to replace multiple starters from last year’s state title run, but they remain one of the top programs in Class A.
The Links knew they had to put the win behind them and get back to work, but Kelley-Johnson made sure the team got to enjoy Thursday night.
“Obviously we know Millard North is missing some of the pieces that they had, but a very experienced team, and for us to get that one was huge, especially for this program,” she said. “Lincoln High has not gotten a lot of wins against those types of opponents, so for us to get that was super big.”
Gony had 14 points against Papio South, including eight in the second half. Senior Emily Richards led the Titans (1-1) with 15 points.
