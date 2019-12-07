There is a lot of room to grow, but first No. 6 Links will enjoy a big 2-0 weekend for program

“I think a spark just kicked in us and we just realized we need to turn it up a little bit,” said Woods, who finished with a game-high 22 points.

The Links did what they do best: getting easy layups in transition, dominating the offensive glass. The Links had a 24-10 rebounding edge in the second half.

“That’s the game that’s really suited for us and that’s the way we want to be able to play,” Kelley-Johnson said.

Helping the Links (2-0) this season are freshman starters at point (Briauna Robinson) and the two spot (Kiana Wiley). Both had freshman moments Saturday, but both also showed flashes of what they’re capable of. More importantly, they allow Gony and Woods to play at their more natural positions.

Other freshmen are being asked to help, too, and Kelley-Johnson said she is seeing growth in those players. Robinson, for example, played all 32 minutes in a tight contest against Millard North.

Robinson had five points and Wiley added four Saturday.

“The freshmen, I feel like they’re adjusting well,” Woods said. “They’ll get the hang of it and by the end of the season they’ll be to their top potential and we’re just going to keep getting better, keep pushing them up.”