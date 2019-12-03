The starting lineup and style of play are new, but confidence remains unchanged for Southwest girls

Lincoln Southwest won a girls state basketball championship in 2017.
The Silver Hawks entered the next two seasons with high expectations, and closed each with deep postseason runs.
The picture has changed. Gone are four starters from last year's state runner-up team. The Silver Hawks' confidence, however, remains unchanged.
"It will be different, but I think we will surprise a lot of people," senior Emerson Barada said. "We lost Jaden (Ferguson), Raegan (Wells), Hannah (Kelle), Emma (Kauf), but if you look at our team, we're still pretty strong."
A new high school basketball season starts Thursday. There are new contenders across the state. New faces.
There is a lot of new at Southwest, which will open against Millard West. The Silver Hawks will have four new starters alongside Barada.
The style will be different, too.
Southwest won a lot of games over a stretch of three seasons because of its frontcourt, led by Ferguson, a second-team Super-Stater last season, Wells and Kelle, who is at Illinois State. The Silver Hawks would wear down teams with their half-court offense.
Southwest, 22-5 last year, doesn't have that size luxury at the moment, so it's hoping to wear down foes another way.
"We're just going to play a lot faster, I think that's the big difference," Barada said.
Now more of a guard-laden team, coach Jeff Rump wants to take advantage of his team's overall quickness and athleticism. Juniors Katie Carpenter, Kate Dilsaver and Skylar Pieper are expected to take on bigger roles.
Dilsaver is an all-class gold medalist in the 100 meters. Pieper is a Super-State infielder in softball. Carpenter plays multiple sports, too.
Those three juniors saw valuable minutes and averaged nearly five points apiece last season. They have grown "a ton," Rump says.
Running the engine is Barada, a four-year starter, and the right player for Southwest's transition to a new style, according to Rump.
"The thing about Emerson that I've always loved is I think she can play whatever style we need her to play," he said. "She can slow the ball down and she can figure out who to get the ball to, but she's a really good decision-maker in transition.
"I think this style fits her game a little bit better."
But don't get the idea that Southwest will go away from having a post presence. Riley Wells, a 5-foot-11 junior, is expected to take on a much bigger role in the paint, and Rump said Freddie Wallace, a 6-foot sophomore, has had some strong practices.
"One of the most pleasant things is the way our posts have been playing in practice, because I think we can still do some of the things we did last year and be successful at it," Rump said. "We don't have to completely change everything."
Even so, the Silver Hawks' eagerness to start the season is pretty high. Because of weather the team didn't get a chance to scrimmage against Waverly last week. They'll roll out the new look for the first time Thursday.
For three straight seasons, Southwest was one of the teams nobody wanted to be playing in late February or early March.
That remains the goal.
"I think our expectation is that we make the state tournament," Rump said. "That's certainly what our goal is and I think everyone that's in that gym believe it's something we can do. We also know we have an extremely brutal schedule. We know we're going to have some bumps in the road."
