The starting lineup and style of play are new, but confidence remains unchanged for Southwest girls

"We're just going to play a lot faster, I think that's the big difference," Barada said.

Now more of a guard-laden team, coach Jeff Rump wants to take advantage of his team's overall quickness and athleticism. Juniors Katie Carpenter, Kate Dilsaver and Skylar Pieper are expected to take on bigger roles.

Dilsaver is an all-class gold medalist in the 100 meters. Pieper is a Super-State infielder in softball. Carpenter plays multiple sports, too.

Those three juniors saw valuable minutes and averaged nearly five points apiece last season. They have grown "a ton," Rump says.

Running the engine is Barada, a four-year starter, and the right player for Southwest's transition to a new style, according to Rump.

"The thing about Emerson that I've always loved is I think she can play whatever style we need her to play," he said. "She can slow the ball down and she can figure out who to get the ball to, but she's a really good decision-maker in transition.

"I think this style fits her game a little bit better."