The scene: Teams show support following death of Mullen coach; Oakland-Craig coach has special year

Rusty Moore as a basketball parent may have been the type of parent that Rusty Moore the high school basketball coach wasn’t always thrilled about — the type trying to coach their kids.

When Moore went from coach to dad while cheering on his daughter, Samantha Moore, on the Mullen girls basketball team, it was difficult to not try to do a little coaching.

“It was definitely advice,” said Samantha Moore of what her dad was like as a basketball parent. “My dad was not a quiet person. If he was quiet, you knew something was wrong.”

Samantha Moore is playing in the girls state basketball tournament this week, just a few weeks after her father died following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Many people knew her dad or heard of his story over the past few years. The rancher coached the Mullen boys basketball team to the school’s first state basketball championship in 2017. But when Mullen made it back to state in 2018, Rusty Moore’s brother had to coach the team during the tournament, although Rusty was able to come to the state games and sit on the bench.

When the Mullen girls team made it to state last year, Rusty Moore was there to watch his daughter play. He got to watch many of her games this season, too.