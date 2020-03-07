The scene: Basketball still a big part of life for Andy Markowski and his four children

Markowski went to high school in Ord, but wasn’t on a state championship team.

After college Markwoski was a men’s college assistant coach at South Dakota and Bowling Green for seven years. More recently he’s been involved with youth basketball in Lincoln, helping to run the youth program for the Nebraska Lasers, one of the club basketball programs in Lincoln. He coaches three of the teams there. The team he coached with high school juniors had 10 players in the state tournament, including players for Weeping Water, Lincoln Christian, Norris, Lincoln Southwest, Pius X, East and Hastings St. Cecilia.

This was his second year coaching at Pius X. His full-time job is in medical sales.

Alexis Markowski had a great state tournament, scoring 29, 32 and 19 points in the three games. The 6-foot-3 center is committed to play at South Dakota.

“I’ve watched her just keep getting better, and certainly she has a challenging job having to play through a lot of traffic,” Markowski said. “To put her on a big stage and have her perform and help lead her team to three victories and a state title was an awesome thing to watch. She’s a kid that’s humble and wants to keep getting better.”

Markowski had two other children, sixth grader Ava and Jacob, the youngest.