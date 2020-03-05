The scene: After wowing during regular season, Morgan Maly fighting to get Crete to finals on injured ankle

Her 38 against Blair came on seven two-pointers, four threes and she was 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Maly’s being a really good inside player, and an equally good outside player, is the biggest challenge, Blair coach Matt Aschoff said. And with outstanding body control and athleticism, Maly makes it look pretty easy.

“We were watching scouting film and she had a play where she was probably about 4 feet behind the three-point line, and Morgan is a lefty and she had the ball in her right hand and she crossed over to her left and did a step-back and shot it,” Aschoff said. “So she’s almost by the volleyball line and she was straight up and it looked so effortless because her shot is so in rhythm. She has such a pure shot. You can tell she’s worked on her shot so much. It’s so fluid.”

For many years Larsen was the Lincoln Southeast girls coach, including during nine state championship seasons. Maly would have been a great player in Class A, too, Larsen said.

“She’s every bit as good as any of those players,” he said. “And the versatility is the key, because she can post up, she can shoot the three, she bring the ball up the court.”

