The scene: After wowing during regular season, Morgan Maly fighting to get Crete to finals on injured ankle

Unfortunately, the Morgan Maly you knew this high school basketball season — the one you witnessed dominating in person, or saw on the TV highlights splashing in three-pointers or read about her school-record 38-point game — isn’t the player you’re watching this week at the girls state tournament.
That’s because the Crete senior is playing on a bad ankle, after getting injured in a subdistict game against Beatrice about two weeks ago.
But what you’re seeing at state is still pretty good. Maly’s big finish helped Crete beat Norris 48-43 in overtime in a Class B first round game on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“She wasn’t 100%, but like I told her (Wednesday) before practice, I said, ‘Your 80% is better than a lot of kid’s 100%, so just face up and do what you can,” said Crete coach John Larsen.
Maly scored 14 points to lead the top-ranked Cardinals. Her offensive rebound off a missed free throw and putback with about three minutes left in overtime gave Crete the lead for good, and she scored the final points of the game with two free throws.
After Crete qualified for state, Maly took more than a week off from practice, and when she came back she couldn’t do everything, so her conditioning and timing isn’t the best. She missed three free throws on Thursday, which was rare.
“My legs are a little tired, but I did the best I could, and gutted it out,” Maly said.
Maly was one of the leading scorers in the state this season, averaging about 20 points per game.
And while those watching at state may not get to see Maly’s best, lots of coaches and players have seen it.
“She’s probably the best I’ve ever coached against in my 14 years coaching girls basketball here at York,” said York coach Matt Kern. “(Seward coach) Tom Tvrdy and I have talked about it, and there is a comparable with her and Jordan Hooper from Alliance, with the three-point shooting and the physicality.”
Kern went against Crete twice this season, including during Maly’s great stretch of games in leading Crete to the Central Conference tournament championship. Maly scored 29 against York in the semifinals, and 30 against Northwest in the finals.
“She went nuts,” Kern said. “It was the conference tournament semifinals and she was hitting shots from all over the place, mostly on the perimeter.”
Kern’s 10-year-old daughter, Kinslee, was so impressed with Maly’s step-back threes that now when Kinslee is shooting she says she’s practicing her, “Morgan Maly’s.”
Then there’s Blair. The Bears were a top-10 team. But Maly still scored a career-best 38 against them. She scored 37 against Hastings and Lincoln Christian earlier this season.
Her 38 against Blair came on seven two-pointers, four threes and she was 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Maly’s being a really good inside player, and an equally good outside player, is the biggest challenge, Blair coach Matt Aschoff said. And with outstanding body control and athleticism, Maly makes it look pretty easy.
“We were watching scouting film and she had a play where she was probably about 4 feet behind the three-point line, and Morgan is a lefty and she had the ball in her right hand and she crossed over to her left and did a step-back and shot it,” Aschoff said. “So she’s almost by the volleyball line and she was straight up and it looked so effortless because her shot is so in rhythm. She has such a pure shot. You can tell she’s worked on her shot so much. It’s so fluid.”
For many years Larsen was the Lincoln Southeast girls coach, including during nine state championship seasons. Maly would have been a great player in Class A, too, Larsen said.
“She’s every bit as good as any of those players,” he said. “And the versatility is the key, because she can post up, she can shoot the three, she bring the ball up the court.”
