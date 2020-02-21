The road to Lincoln: Quick capsules on the eight Class B district finals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

B-5: No. 8 Blair (14-9) at No. 9 Sidney (18-6), 2 p.m. MT: Blair will make the six-hour trip out west in the hopes of earning its first trip to state since 1998. A pair of sophomores, Avory French and Makayla Baughman, have given the Bears a boost. Sidney looks to bounce back from a subdistrict final loss to Scottsbluff.

B-6: No. 10 Omaha Gross (14-10) at Scottsbluff (15-10), 1 p.m. MT: Scottsbluff has defeated Sidney twice this season, including 64-48 in the the subdistrict final. Omaha Gross has struggled a bit after a 9-2 start. Senior Mackenna Sidzyik (12.4 points per game) gives the Cougars a strong scoring presence.

B-7: No. 5 Norris (12-9) at No. 6 York (17-8), 4 p.m.: This is not only a game with state implications, it's a good glimpse into the 2020-21 season. Each team has only one senior. That said, both could be dangerous teams in Lincoln now. Only one gets in. Norris won the regular-season matchup 51-41 at home on Jan. 21.

B-8: No. 7 Hastings (13-8) at Platteview (15-8), 1 p.m.: Both teams have been playing well down the stretch. Hastings has won seven of nine games, the only losses coming to Beatrice and York. The stretch includes wins against Class A North Platte and Northwest. Seniors Halle Johnson and Jessica Wellman lead the way for the Trojans.