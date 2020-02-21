You are the owner of this article.
The road to Lincoln: Quick capsules on the eight Class B district finals
The road to Lincoln: Quick capsules on the eight Class B district finals

A look at Saturday's Class B district finals. The eight winners advance to state.

B-1: Waverly (5-16) at No. 1-rated Crete (23-1), 1 p.m.: As if playing in a district final isn't motivating enough, Crete wants to put the taste of its first loss — 39-32 to Beatrice — behind it as quickly as possible. The Cardinals won the regular-season with Waverly 47-26 on Jan. 2.

B-2: Holdrege (10-14) at No. 4 Beatrice (19-3), 3 p.m.: After winning the most difficult subdistrict — wins against No. 5 Norris and No. 1 Crete — Beatrice takes aim at its second trip to state in three years. The Lady Orange have been relentless on defense and Carley Leners and Mak Hatcliff lead the way offensively.

B-3: Omaha Skutt (6-18) at No. 2 Bennington (20-2), 2 p.m.: Bennington is looking for its first trip to state since joining Class B in 2010. Senior Miley Prine averages 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Skutt, which made state last year, has lost eight straight. Bennington won the regular-season meeting 57-38 on Dec. 20.

B-4: Omaha Mercy (13-10) at No. 3 Northwest (20-5), 4 p.m.: Northwest appears to be playing its best basketball, earning double-digit wins against Beatrice and York in less than a week. Super-State point guard Whitney Brown leads the way for the defending state champs. Omaha Mercy has won three straight.

B-5: No. 8 Blair (14-9) at No. 9 Sidney (18-6), 2 p.m. MT: Blair will make the six-hour trip out west in the hopes of earning its first trip to state since 1998. A pair of sophomores, Avory French and Makayla Baughman, have given the Bears a boost. Sidney looks to bounce back from a subdistrict final loss to Scottsbluff.

B-6: No. 10 Omaha Gross (14-10) at Scottsbluff (15-10), 1 p.m. MT: Scottsbluff has defeated Sidney twice this season, including 64-48 in the the subdistrict final. Omaha Gross has struggled a bit after a 9-2 start. Senior Mackenna Sidzyik (12.4 points per game) gives the Cougars a strong scoring presence.

B-7: No. 5 Norris (12-9) at No. 6 York (17-8), 4 p.m.: This is not only a game with state implications, it's a good glimpse into the 2020-21 season. Each team has only one senior. That said, both could be dangerous teams in Lincoln now. Only one gets in. Norris won the regular-season matchup 51-41 at home on Jan. 21.

B-8: No. 7 Hastings (13-8) at Platteview (15-8), 1 p.m.: Both teams have been playing well down the stretch. Hastings has won seven of nine games, the only losses coming to Beatrice and York. The stretch includes wins against Class A North Platte and Northwest. Seniors Halle Johnson and Jessica Wellman lead the way for the Trojans.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

