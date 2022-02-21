The official Class A girls district basketball pairings are set. Here's a look at the schedule

Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X won't have to leave Lincoln for a chance at the girls state tournament.

The official district pairings were announced Monday and the Links, Silver Hawks and Thunderbolts are the top seeds in their respective brackets, meaning they'll host semifinals and, if victorious, finals.

District play begins Thursday with a pair of play-in games. Semifinals are Saturday and finals are March 1.

The seven district winners, along with one wild card, will advance to the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena. State begins March 7.

A-1 (Top seed: Millard South): Thursday--Grand Island (2-20) at Omaha South (4-17), TBA; Saturday--Grand Island/Omaha South winner at Millard South (24-0), 1 p.m.; Papillion-La Vista South (12-10) at North Platte (12-9), 5:30 p.m.; March 1--final, TBA.

A-2 (Fremont): Thursday--Omaha North (1-21) at Lincoln North Star (4-18), TBA; Saturday--Omaha North/Lincoln North Star winner at Fremont (22-2), TBA; Gretna (12-11) at Kearney (12-10), TBA; March 1--final, TBA.

A-3 (Lincoln High): Saturday--Omaha Burke (5-17) at Lincoln High (19-2), 3:30 p.m.; Omaha Westside (11-9) at Lincoln Northeast (14-8), 6:30 p.m.; March 1--final, TBA.

A-4 (Omaha Central): Saturday--Elkhorn South (5-17) at Omaha Central (22-3), TBA; Omaha Benson (11-11) at Millard West (14-8), 6 p.m.; March 1--final, TBA.

A-5 (Lincoln Southwest): Saturday--Norfolk (6-16) at Lincoln Southwest (17-5), 5 p.m.; Lincoln Southeast (10-12) at Lincoln East (13-10), 5 p.m.; March 1--final, TBA.

A-6 (Lincoln Pius X): Saturday--Papillion-La Vista (7-15) at Lincoln Pius X (18-5), TBA; Omaha Marian (8-13) at Bellevue West (16-6), 2 p.m.; March 1--final, TBA.

A-7 (Bellevue East): Saturday--Omaha Northwest (8-14) at Bellevue East (17-6), 6 p.m.; Columbus (7-15) at Millard North (17-6), 2 p.m.; March 1--final, TBA.

