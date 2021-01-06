The moment too big? Not for North Star's Abby Krieser, who is rising to the occasion her senior year

It was one play, one of hundreds this season, but it epitomized Abby Krieser's growth as a basketball player.

Her team trailing Lincoln High by one point with about 15 seconds remaining on Dec. 22, Lincoln North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson drew up a play for Krieser, the Navigators' top playmaker and a four-year starter, during a timeout.

"We wanted the ball in her hands," Jorgenson said.

Krieser, who battled foul trouble in the game, inbounded the ball from near midcourt, quickly got the ball back, took two dribbles into the lane and elevated over a pair of defenders, swishing a runner. After Krieser deflected a pass, North Star held on for a 53-52 victory.

"That was maybe something as a freshman or sophomore, she may not have wanted that role, and she completely embraced it," Jorgenson said.

Said Krieser, "I just knew I had to take it up confidently because in past years they've called out game-winning plays and I would pass it away or try and have another teammate score it. I was so excited to get that."