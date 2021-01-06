The moment too big? Not for North Star's Abby Krieser, who is rising to the occasion her senior year

It was one play, one of hundreds this season, but it epitomized Abby Krieser's growth as a basketball player.
Her team trailing Lincoln High by one point with about 15 seconds remaining on Dec. 22, Lincoln North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson drew up a play for Krieser, the Navigators' top playmaker and a four-year starter, during a timeout.
"We wanted the ball in her hands," Jorgenson said.
Krieser, who battled foul trouble in the game, inbounded the ball from near midcourt, quickly got the ball back, took two dribbles into the lane and elevated over a pair of defenders, swishing a runner. After Krieser deflected a pass, North Star held on for a 53-52 victory.
"That was maybe something as a freshman or sophomore, she may not have wanted that role, and she completely embraced it," Jorgenson said.
Said Krieser, "I just knew I had to take it up confidently because in past years they've called out game-winning plays and I would pass it away or try and have another teammate score it. I was so excited to get that."
Krieser has come a long way since her freshman season — a nerve-wracking experience, she called it. She's been a mainstay in the Navigator starting lineup for four seasons, and now she's among the top players in the state.
After averaging nearly 13 points a game as a junior, the Concordia basketball recruit is averaging 17.7 points per contest, including a pair of 20-point games to open the season. Krieser's athleticism — she also started four seasons for the Navigator softball team — and speed make her an effective cutter to the basket. But she's shooting from the outside better and with more confidence, and is having more success in one-on-one situations, Jorgenson said.
Jorgenson credits Krieser's improvement to experience and club ball. Once Krieser decided to focus on club basketball a year ago — she also was considering playing softball in college — she developed into a more complete player, competing with Team Factory out of Omaha.
"It obviously helps to touch a ball more, but I think in general her confidence has just grown a lot," Jorgenson said.
Krieser said a boost in confidence has allowed her to play more aggressively.
"I feel like I've been tense my past years, but I'm just giving it my all my senior year," she said.
Krieser and fellow seniors Saylor Schaefer and Kylie Shottenkirk were thrown into the fire as freshmen as North Star was in the beginning stages of building the program from the bottom. Krieser was asked to handle the point guard responsibilities. That's no easy task in Class A.
"It was definitely a surprise," said Krieser, who moved to her natural shooting guard position as a junior with the arrival of Dyvine Harris. "I didn't think I'd start on varsity (as a freshman). I thought I'd play some JV games.
"It was definitely really nerve-wracking, but (Jorgenson) was positive and helped me a lot. I definitely didn't have the season I wanted to, but I feel like I've gotten confidence from those three years."
Even as a freshman, Jorgenson said, Krieser showed an ability to handle the ball, make good decisions and lead.
"We're seeing the payoff for sure this year," Jorgenson said. "She really is taking ownership of her senior year and her experience. She's just done a great job of leading on and off the court, and I'm just so proud of her."
Krieser, the school's all-time leading scorer, isn't done leaving her mark at North Star. She's nearing 1,000 career points.
But Krieser is more focused on accomplishing another first — leading No. 9 North Star (4-2) to its first state tournament appearance.
"That's always been a dream since my freshman year," she said. "I go (to watch state) every year wanting to play so bad."
