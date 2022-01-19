The machine shed their training ground, Emanuel sisters use basketball to bring out the best in each other

Outside of the high school gym there in town, it may be the most active basketball spot in the North Bend area.

Sure, the machine shed at the Emanuel family home serves its main purpose in holding farm equipment. But it's also been the scene to a countless number of competitive and spirited battles between six siblings in front of a basketball hoop attached to a forklift.

Brothers John and Peter, standout athletes when they were in high school, are the oldest of the bunch. The next oldest is Lauren, who graduated from North Bend Central two years ago.

The youngest three — Sydney, Kaitlyn and Lindsey — are the main Emanuel home-court tenants now, and when they are not putting up shots in the shed, they're playing key roles for the North Bend Central girls basketball team, which is coming off back-to-back Class C-1 state championships.

Sydney is a four-year senior starter at point guard and Kaitlyn is a 5-foot-11 junior who thrives in multiple roles for the Tigers. Both were first-team all-staters last year. Joining them is Lindsey, who is contributing as a freshman, sometimes in a starting role.