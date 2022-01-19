The machine shed their training ground, Emanuel sisters use basketball to bring out the best in each other

Outside of the high school gym there in town, it may be the most active basketball spot in the North Bend area.
Sure, the machine shed at the Emanuel family home serves its main purpose in holding farm equipment. But it's also been the scene to a countless number of competitive and spirited battles between six siblings in front of a basketball hoop attached to a forklift.
Brothers John and Peter, standout athletes when they were in high school, are the oldest of the bunch. The next oldest is Lauren, who graduated from North Bend Central two years ago.
The youngest three — Sydney, Kaitlyn and Lindsey — are the main Emanuel home-court tenants now, and when they are not putting up shots in the shed, they're playing key roles for the North Bend Central girls basketball team, which is coming off back-to-back Class C-1 state championships.
Sydney is a four-year senior starter at point guard and Kaitlyn is a 5-foot-11 junior who thrives in multiple roles for the Tigers. Both were first-team all-staters last year. Joining them is Lindsey, who is contributing as a freshman, sometimes in a starting role.
"It's a ton of fun," Sydney said of sharing the court with two other siblings. "We understand where each other is at on the floor, which works very well for us, but in the end, it takes a lot more than just two of my sisters to create the team, so it works well."
This isn't the first time a trio of Emanuels has made an impact for North Bend Central. Kaitlyn (then a freshman), Sydney (then a sophomore) and Lauren (then a senior) were each on the Tigers' Class C-1 state title team in 2020. Lauren was a first-team all-stater that season.
Each Emanuel sister brings a different skill set to the court, but their coach sees a common trait.
"They have their competitive games going on all the time at their house, and that has really helped," North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said of the four sisters. "All four of them are big-time competitors, they like to win, they don't like to lose, which is probably their best asset beyond their skills, to be honest."
That desire to win is a mentality shared by the entire North Bend Central program.
The Tigers are 64-4 since the start of the 2019-20 basketball season, including 13-1 this year. They're ranked No. 1 in Class C-1, but the Tigers, who had to replace several key pieces to last year's state title run, know they have a lot of work to do if they want to get back to Lincoln for another title defense.
With a team made up of several new contributors, it helps having players like Sydney and Kaitlyn Emanuel leading the charge. Their experience and skill sets make them ideal players to lean on.
Kaitlyn, one of the top all-around players in the state and a second-team Super-Stater last year, averages 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.3 assists per contest. Sidney averages 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals. Sydney's biggest impact, though, can't be found on a stat sheet.
"Sydney, especially in the last four years, has really been the centerpiece of our culture," Sterup said. "Teaching kids to work hard and what it takes to be a good player. She wants to be coached.
"When your best player wants to be coached and allows you to coach them, it certainly makes it easier with everybody else."
It was another coach that got the Emanuel sisters interested in basketball. Their mother.
Carol Rochford was a standout athlete at North Bend Central before playing basketball at Nebraska-Kearney, and she coached her daughters' teams during their elementary days.
Mom's teachings got the kids well on their way, but it's a constant level of competitiveness that had or has the Emanuel family playing at an elite level.
Those games at home "definitely helped a lot, because knowing that I was never going to be as good as John or as good as I could be like Lauren and Sydney if I didn't push myself and practice like they did."
Lindsey, meanwhile, is enjoying the on-court view playing alongside her older sisters.
Just a year ago it was a court-side view. An eighth-grader, Lindsey was in the student section when Kaitlyn hit a game-tying three-pointer against Hastings St. Cecilia in the state championship game. Moments later, Sydney hit the winning free throws.
"It was a little nerve-wracking," Lindsey said of watching the games. "When I thought there could be potential that I could be out there (this year), it was motivation for me to keep practicing and try to get better so we can get back to that point again."
So what exactly happens when you roll out a basketball at the home of six highly competitive siblings?
"We'll probably just split into semi-even teams and go from there and it's definitely going to be everyone giving each other their best shot," said Sydney, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points.
Sterup said the Emanuel sisters are team-first players and are 4.0 students in the classroom. In addition to hating to lose, they simply love the game. They'll shoot at home in the mornings before school, Kaitlyn says. Mom's basketball background helps (Dad was a pretty good athlete, too, Sterup notes) after games when the girls review the outcomes.
"You put all those things together and it kind of makes for the perfect basketball family," Sterup said.
