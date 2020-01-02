The lineups have changed, but Westside continues recent holiday tradition in Metro girls tournament

RALSTON — Some names have changed. Omaha Westside’s holiday plans at the Metro Tournament have not.

For the fourth year in a row, the Class A No. 6 Warriors (9-2) will be playing in the conference tournament final. They defeated No. 5 Papillion-La Vista (8-1) 66-56 during Thursday’s semifinal round at Ralston Arena, setting up Friday’s 3:30 p.m. final against top-ranked Millard South.

“Everybody you’ve got to play to get there … you’ve got to play the best teams and it gets harder,” said senior point guard Ella Wedergren, a four-year starter for Westside. “It’s an awesome feeling because not everybody gets to go to one final, so four is a huge honor.”

It’s quite a feat, too, considering the depth of the Metro Conference in recent years. Westside, with Super-State honorary captain Quinn Weidemann leading the way, won the tournament and later a state title two seasons ago.

Last year’s team had to replace Weidemann, who is now at Wyoming. With Ryley Nolin and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor back from ACL injuries and Wedergren in the mix, the Warriors reached the Metro final before losing to Papillion-La Vista.