The lineups have changed, but Westside continues recent holiday tradition in Metro girls tournament

RALSTON — Some names have changed. Omaha Westside’s holiday plans at the Metro Tournament have not.
For the fourth year in a row, the Class A No. 6 Warriors (9-2) will be playing in the conference tournament final. They defeated No. 5 Papillion-La Vista (8-1) 66-56 during Thursday’s semifinal round at Ralston Arena, setting up Friday’s 3:30 p.m. final against top-ranked Millard South.
“Everybody you’ve got to play to get there … you’ve got to play the best teams and it gets harder,” said senior point guard Ella Wedergren, a four-year starter for Westside. “It’s an awesome feeling because not everybody gets to go to one final, so four is a huge honor.”
It’s quite a feat, too, considering the depth of the Metro Conference in recent years. Westside, with Super-State honorary captain Quinn Weidemann leading the way, won the tournament and later a state title two seasons ago.
Last year’s team had to replace Weidemann, who is now at Wyoming. With Ryley Nolin and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor back from ACL injuries and Wedergren in the mix, the Warriors reached the Metro final before losing to Papillion-La Vista.
Nolin graduated, leaving a big void in the backcourt, but McGinnis-Taylor and Wedergren form a strong post-guard combination, and the two senior standouts are getting help.
Abby Hellman, Adriana DiPrima, Kaitlyn Hanna and Brooklyn James are stepping into bigger roles. James’ three-pointers gave the Warriors a boost on Thursday. DiPrima had a couple key fourth-quarter buckets, too.
Wedergren called Hellman a “jack-of-all trades,” a player who helps in multiple ways on both ends of the court.
Add it all up and it’s a fourth straight trip to the Metro final.
You have free articles remaining.
“That credits the girls and the coaches that help us prepare,” Westside coach Steve Clark said. “Win or lose, being in the championship game four years in a row says a lot about you, how you’re playing, competing, and our girls just really like to compete.”
That includes Wedergren, who had her handprints on Thursday’s win.
She had a team-high 17 points, and a nice fourth-quarter assist to DiPrima as the Warriors pulled away over the final 4 minutes.
“We all talk about togetherness and we play for each other,” said Wedergren, a Rockhurst signee. “It’s not an individual game and we all love each other and we step up when the time’s right.”
The Warriors’ biggest test to date comes Friday against top-ranked Millard South.
The Patriots (10-0) defeated No. 7 Millard North (6-3) 53-43 in the other semifinal, but it wasn’t easy.
Millard North trailed 31-17 in the third quarter, and tied it at 39-39 in the fourth. But Maddie Krull scored the game’s next six points in helping the Patriots pull away with a 14-2 run. Krull, a South Dakota signee, finished with 13 points.
“They’re a challenge, that’s for sure,” Clark said of Friday’s championship matchup. “Millard South just brings a physicalness to them and they’re just coming at you all the time.”
Other Metro Tournament notes:
*Thursday’s second semifinal featured two of Class A’s top post players in McGinnis-Taylor and Papio’s Lindsey Ingwerson. McGinnis-Taylor finished with seven points and Ingwerson had a game-high 19 points.
*Millard North senior Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored 18 points in the first semifinal against Millard South.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.