The lineup has changed, but the East girls continue to win games with the same formula

East lost several seniors from last year's state runner-up team, including Super-State third-teamer Taylor Searcey and one of the state's top shooters in Charley Bovaird. Both are playing Division II basketball now.

Kugler is the lone returning starter, but Peterson, a Nebraska soccer recruit who had 12 points, has a lot of experience.

The guard duo had a hand in helping East pull away from Millard North in the third quarter. Kugler got a steal and converted it into a layup, and Peterson got her own steal shortly thereafter, scored and got the and-one to extend the lead to 40-24.

Prichard said the team will be relying a lot on the two senior guards this year, and Campbell "fits in perfect with that." The junior guard added 12 points.

Kaylee Kessler lead Millard North (4-2) with 13 points.

Though the Spartans have a lot of new contributors this year, the system they have in place has helped prepare some of the younger players, Prichard said.

But the team also is embracing its role in the Class A landscape.

"We're happy to be the underdogs this year," Kugler said.