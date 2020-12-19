The lineup has changed, but the East girls continue to win games with the same formula

The lineup has a lot of new names, but how the Lincoln East girls like to play basketball remains the same.
Speed, athleticism and full-court defense.
Those traits were on full display Saturday afternoon at East High School as the Class No. 8 Spartans rolled to a 53-34 win against Millard North to improve to 2-0.
The Mustangs were the taller team, but that didn't faze the Spartans.
East caused 23 turnovers and got strong guard play from seniors Olivia Kugler, Haley Peterson and junior Matalynn Campbell. Those three combined for 39 points.
"We knew they had some size, and that's going to be a challenge again this year," East coach Dennis Prichard said. "We feel like we can win with our athleticism."
Like the other teams in Lancaster County, Lincoln East started behind schedule, not practicing until Dec. 7 and not playing its first game until Friday against Grand Island (64-18 victory).
That could be a bigger disadvantage for a team working in several new players, but the pause allowed East to work on the key component to their style of play: conditioning.
"Everybody was just really excited to get back," said Kugler, who finished with a game-high 15 points. "We were building that team chemistry."
East lost several seniors from last year's state runner-up team, including Super-State third-teamer Taylor Searcey and one of the state's top shooters in Charley Bovaird. Both are playing Division II basketball now.
Kugler is the lone returning starter, but Peterson, a Nebraska soccer recruit who had 12 points, has a lot of experience.
The guard duo had a hand in helping East pull away from Millard North in the third quarter. Kugler got a steal and converted it into a layup, and Peterson got her own steal shortly thereafter, scored and got the and-one to extend the lead to 40-24.
Prichard said the team will be relying a lot on the two senior guards this year, and Campbell "fits in perfect with that." The junior guard added 12 points.
Kaylee Kessler lead Millard North (4-2) with 13 points.
Though the Spartans have a lot of new contributors this year, the system they have in place has helped prepare some of the younger players, Prichard said.
But the team also is embracing its role in the Class A landscape.
"We're happy to be the underdogs this year," Kugler said.
Kugler said the new-look Spartans can take a lot out of Saturday's win against the Mustangs, who defeated No. 9 Omaha Westside earlier in the month.
"It just shows us that we can be a good team," she said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!