The Journal Star's preseason girls basketball ratings, 12/2

The case for No. 1: Three of last season's four state semifinalists — Millard South, Omaha Central and Fremont — return a ton of talent, and each has the makings for a state championship run. Millard South gets the edge because of its experience. The Patriots have only one senior (Megan Belt), but Super-Staters Mya Babbitt and Cora Olsen and fellow junior Khloe Lemon have started since they were freshmen. Omaha Central has the size, shooting and athleticism to challenge Millard South. Sophomore Inia Jones is one of the top point guards in the state, and Aaniya Webb and Aniah Wayne are strong shooters. Taylor McCabe, the top player in Class A and an Iowa signee, will have 2021 state runner-up Fremont in the mix.