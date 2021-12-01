The Journal Star's preseason girls basketball ratings, 12/2

It's a clean slate for every team from the Missouri River to Chimney Rock. Here's a look at the teams everyone will be chasing. The season starts Thursday.
Class A (2020-21); RS
RS-returning starters
1. Millard South (24-2) | 5
2. Omaha Central (23-4) | 5
3. Fremont (23-4) | 4
4. Bellevue East (13-11) | 4
5. Lincoln Southwest (19-3) | 2
6. Bellevue West (13-9) | 4
7. Lincoln Pius X (25-0) | 2
8. Lincoln High (13-8) | 4
9. Millard North (14-10) | 4
10. Omaha Westside (13-11) | 5
Contenders: Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast, Millard West.
The case for No. 1: Three of last season's four state semifinalists — Millard South, Omaha Central and Fremont — return a ton of talent, and each has the makings for a state championship run. Millard South gets the edge because of its experience. The Patriots have only one senior (Megan Belt), but Super-Staters Mya Babbitt and Cora Olsen and fellow junior Khloe Lemon have started since they were freshmen. Omaha Central has the size, shooting and athleticism to challenge Millard South. Sophomore Inia Jones is one of the top point guards in the state, and Aaniya Webb and Aniah Wayne are strong shooters. Taylor McCabe, the top player in Class A and an Iowa signee, will have 2021 state runner-up Fremont in the mix.
Class B (2020-21); RS
1. Elkhorn North (22-2) | 5
2. Blair (13-9) | 4
3. York (21-4) | 3
4. Norris (22-3) | 3
5. Bennington (14-11) | 3
6. Scottsbluff (19-7) | 4
7. Omaha Skutt (19-5) | 3
8. Northwest (12-12) | 2
9. Crete (21-4) | 3
10. Beatrice (13-5) | 3
Contenders: Adams Central, Hastings, Sidney, Waverly.
The case for No. 1: Because it was a first-year program, Elkhorn North didn't have any seniors on its roster last year, meaning the Wolves return everyone from a memorable state title run. Sophomore point guard Britt Prince has offers from many of the nation's top programs, and she'll be the focal point. But the Wolves also have many nice players around her. Senior Reilly Palmer averaged 12 points per contest last season and junior Hannah Nadgwick had some big moments in the state tournament. Many teams rated below Elkhorn North have strong two- to three-player nucleuses, but do they have the depth to separate themselves?
Class C-1 (2020-21); RS
1. North Bend Central (24-3) | 2
2. Lincoln Lutheran (21-3) | 4
3. Grand Island CC (21-3) | 4
4. Bishop Neumann (14-12) | 4
5. Broken Bow (23-2) | 4
6. Malcolm (21-2) | 3
7. Syracuse (21-4) | 3
8. Columbus Lakeview (9-13) | 5
9. Auburn (17-6) | 5
10. BRLD (22-5*) | 2
* Class C-2
Contenders: Ainsworth, Gothenburg, Lincoln Christian, Louisville, Pierce, St. Paul, Wahoo, West Point-Beemer.
The case for No. 1: Two-time defending state champion North Bend Central returns just two starters, but those two starters — sisters Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel — are pretty darn good, including Kaitlyn, who was a second-team Super-Stater last year. The Tigers have several players ready to step up, including another Emanuel sister in freshman Lindsey. This, however, is a wide-open class. Lincoln Lutheran returns most of its team from last year's third-place finish, and if the Warriors can find more offensive consistency to pair with their stout defensive play, they'll be tough to beat. Neumann has a chance to challenge for a state title once it gets Kali Jurgensmeier and Lauren Thiele back from injuries.
Class C-2 (2020-21); RS
1. Hastings SC (24-3*) | 4
2. Bridgeport (24-5) | 4
3. Ponca (21-5) | 4
4. Crofton (26-3) | 3
5. Guardian Angels CC (24-4) | 3
6. Oakland-Craig (11-12*) | 3
7. Clarkson/Leigh (20-3) | 2
8. Superior (11-10) | 4
9. Sutton (19-7) | 3
10. Lourdes CC (19-5) | NA
* Class C-1
Contenders: Fullerton, Gordon-Rushville, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Pender, South Loup, Yutan.
The case for No. 1: Hasting St. Cecilia was a play away from winning a Class C-1 state title last year. Now back in C-2, and with Bailey Kissinger one of four starters back, the Hawkettes look to win their third C-2 title in four seasons. Kissinger is one of the top point guards in the state regardless of class, and Addie Kirkegaard (9.3 ppg last season) and Shaye Butler (7.2) are back. St. Cecilia will certainly be tested. Led by the Loomis-Goltl sisters, Bridgeport will look to improve on last year's semifinal appearance, Ponca returns four starters from a state runner-up team and defending champion Crofton remains one of the deepest teams in the class.
Class D-1 (2020-21); RS
1. Humphrey/LHF (19-5) | 5
2. Archbishop Bergan (17-10) | 4
3. Ravenna (19-7*) | 3
4. Alma (15-6) | 4
5. North Platte St. Pat's (16-9) | 5
6. Hartington CC (19-9) | 3
7. Pleasanton (27-2) | 1
8. Shelton (20-6) | 5
9. Elmwood-Murdock (12-12) | 4
10. BDS (18-8) | 2
* Class C-2
Contenders: Elgin/PJ, Howells-Dodge, Mead, Nebraska Christian, Osmond, Overton.
The case for No. 1: Not only does Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family return most of its team, but the Bulldogs will also be highly motivated after a first-round exit at state last season. Senior post Addison Schneider, who averaged 18.8 points and 13.9 boards per game last season, went down with an injury at state. Archbishop Bergan must replace all-stater Lauren Baker, but the Knights return a lot of depth and a hard schedule should prepare them well for February.
Class D-2 (2020-21); RS
1. Falls City SH (26-3) | 4
2. Wynot (19-8) | 2
3. Anselmo-Merna (17-7*) | 3
4. Exeter-Milligan (23-5) | 4
5. Maywood-Hayes Center (24-3) | 4
6. Humphrey SF (25-0) | 3
7. Sterling (15-8) | 3
8. Franklin (11-9) | 5
9. St. Mary's (10-11) | 5
10. Wauneta-Palisade (17-9) | NA
* Class D-1
Contenders: Loomis, Sioux County, South Platte, Stuart.
The case for No. 1: Falls City Sacred Heart returns four starters, including all-staters Erison Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz, from last year's team that pushed state champion Humphrey St. Francis to the wire at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Irish will be seeking a volleyball-basketball state title sweep. You can never count out Wynot, and the Blue Devils should be ready to roll, especially with all-stater Karley Heimes back.
Girls hoops preview: Building the perfect starting lineup, here are six players to watch
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙧 | 𝘛𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘳 𝘔𝘤𝘊𝘢𝘣𝘦, 𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙧 | 𝘉𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘵 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘌𝘭𝘬𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘯 𝘕𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙞𝙜 | 𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘩 𝘞𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘰𝘯, 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘯 𝘕𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘵
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙧 | 𝘐𝘯𝘪𝘢 𝘑𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴, 𝘖𝘮𝘢𝘩𝘢 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘭
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙡𝙮 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 | 𝘙𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘖𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘢 𝘓𝘰𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘴-𝘎𝘰𝘭𝘵𝘭
