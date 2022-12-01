The Journal Star's preseason girls basketball ratings, 12/2

Here is the Journal Star's first stab at sorting out the state's top teams.

Class A (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Millard South (27-1) ; 3

2. Lincoln High (22-3) ; 4

3. Lincoln Pius X (19-7) ; 9

4. Bellevue West (18-7) ; 8

5. Millard North (18-7) ; 7

6. Bellevue East (19-7) ; 6

7. Fremont (27-2) ; 1

8. Lincoln Southwest (21-6) ; 2

9. Lincoln East (14-11) ; 10

10. Lincoln Northeast (15-9) ; —

The case for No. 1: Millard South has done everything the past few seasons except win a state title. The Patriots were undefeated last year before falling to Lincoln Southwest in the state semifinals, so they get the nod here. You might notice a theme in the rest of the top 10. Five of Lincoln's seven Class A schools are in the initial ratings, including Lincoln High at No. 2 and Pius X right behind the Links. Lincoln Southwest starts at No. 8 as we wait to see how Kennadi Williams' season-ending knee surgery affects the Silver Hawks. Get ready for some real battles in the Capital City this winter.

Class B (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Elkhorn North (26-1) ; 1

2. Omaha Skutt (26-2) ; 2

3. Norris (21-5) ; 3

4. Beatrice (16-6) ; 6

5. Waverly (12-12) ; 8

6. York (21-5) ; 5

7. Scottsbluff (22-4) ; 9

8. Elkhorn (13-11) ; 10

9. Sidney (19-8) ; —

10. Blair (18-7) ; 7

The case for No. 1: The two-time defending state champion Wolves, with the top player in the state, start the season where they ended the last two. Britt Prince averaged 24 points per game last season and has her pick of NCAA Division I offers. The Wolves also add McKenna Murphy, who averaged nearly 13 points for Fremont's Class A championship team before moving into the Elkhorn North district. A host of area teams fill the middle of the ratings, with Norris and York both coming off 21-win seasons.

Class C-1 (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Bridgeport (26-2) ; *2

2. North Bend Central (27-2) ; 1

3. Adams Central (23-4) ; #4

4. Malcolm (20-7) ; 6

5. Grand Island CC (22-6) ; 3

6. Gothenburg (19-9) ; 5

7. Minden (18-6) ; —

8. Wahoo (18-7) ; 9

9. Scotus CC (16-9) ; 10

10. Ainsworth (17-9) ; —

*-Class C-2; #-Class B

The case for No. 1: Bridgeport gets the slight edge over three-time defending champion North Bend Central thanks to a bevy of experienced returning players, led by Colorado recruit and top 100 national prospect Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and younger sister Olivia, both all-states last season. Brooklyn Mohrman gives the Bulldogs three returning double-figure scorers. This has the makings of an ultra-deep class behind the top two, with Class B semifinalist Adams Central moving in, Malcolm returning its top three scorers, and Grand Island Central Catholic and Gothenburg following their state semifinal seasons by meeting each other in this year's Class C-1 volleyball final.

Class C-2 (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran (24-4) ; *2

2. Archbishop Bergan (20-7) ; #3

3. Oakland-Craig (20-8) ; 3

4. Ponca (24-2) ; 5

5. Guardian Angels CC (25-2) ; 6

6. Pender (20-7) ; 9

7. Crofton (23-6) ; 4

8. Humphrey/LHF (22-6) ; #1

9. Amherst (19-7) ; —

10. Clarkson-Leigh (18-7) ; 10

*-Class C-1; #-Class D-1

The case for No. 1: With no clear-cut No. 1 we'll go with Lincoln Lutheran, which is coming off back-to-back state runner-up finishes in Class C-1, two starters and six other letterwinners from last year's team, and went unbeaten this fall in volleyball. Lutheran does have some question marks, as Benjamin Smith takes over head coaching duties from Wade Coulter, but the Warriors are no strangers to the spotlight. Behind them is a stack of tradition-rich programs in what promises to be a wide-open class.

Class D-1 (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Hastings SC (26-2) ; *2

2. Hartington CC (14-16) ; 4

3. Norfolk Catholic (12-12) ; —

4. Ravenna (20-5) ; 8

5. Alma (19-5) ; 7

6. Sterling (21-7) ; @3

7. BDS (23-5) ; 9

8. Maywood-Hayes Center (23-4) ; @9

9. Nebraska Christian (20-6) ; 6

10. Meridian (15-9) ; —

*-Class C-2; @-Class D-2

The case for No. 1: St. Cecilia returns just one starter from last year's Class C-2 state champion team, but the Hawkettes are always in the mix no matter what class they play in. This year it's Class D-1 instead of C-1 or C-2, so St. Cecilia starts on top. Behind them, Hartington Cedar Catholic will try to build on last year's run to the Class D-1 state semifinals with four returning starters that will be toughened by a challenging schedule. Watch out for Ravenna, which returns all five starters from a 20-win team.

Class D-2 (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Shelton (26-2) ; *2

2. Falls City SH (27-3) ; 1

3. Humphrey SF (25-4) ; 2

4. St. Mary's (20-8) ; 4

5. Overton (19-7) ; —

6. Diller-Odell (16-8) ; 7

7. Wynot (15-11) ; 6

8. Anselmo-Merna (19-7) ; 5

9. McCool Junction (16-7) ; —

10. Osceola (14-10) ; —

*-Class D-1

The case for No. 1: Serious power at the top of this class, with three teams that played in state championship games last year leading things off. Shelton starts at No. 1 after finishing second in Class D-1 last season and returns most of that roster this year. Falls City Sacred Heart downed Humphrey St. Francis to win last year's Class D-2 title, and those schools are virtually interchangeable at Nos. 2 and 3. Behind that top group, St. Mary's is coming off a 20-win season, and Overton reached this fall's volleyball championship match.