The green light to Lincoln: Norris regains its shooting confidence in capturing B-1 crown

FIRTH — Just about every player on the Norris girls basketball roster is a threat behind the arc.
"They've all got the green light," coach Mark Hagerman said.
On Saturday, Norris got the green light to Lincoln.
The No. 2 Titans showed just how dangerous they can be when the shots are falling during a 78-39 victory against South Sioux City in the B-1 district final Saturday at Norris Middle School.
Norris (20-2) hit 14 three-pointers in the victory, including 13 after the first quarter. It scored 65 points over the final 24 minutes.
The shooting performance came at the right time for Norris, which was held to 33 points in a win against Crete in the subdistrict final and 41 in a recent loss to Elkhorn North.
"I was glad to see them come out because we haven’t been shooting like that," Hagerman said. "As coaches we always tell them just keep shooting, keep shooting, keep shooting. No matter makes or misses, you’ve got to keep shooting the ball to get out of something like that."
Senior Brianna Stai said players spent extra time on shooting drills and stayed after practices to put up extra shots.
"In practice all we’ve been doing is shooting and working on our offense and defense, and when we turn our defense into our offense it just brings our offense a little more confidence," said Stai, who had 11 points, including three threes.
Norris senior Maddy Collier had four threes and 14 points, senior Molly Ramsey had three threes and 11 points, and junior Delaney White led the way with 18 points.
Eleven Titans scored in the game.
"We have so many weapons on our team, and it’s crazy to think that I get to play with such a great group of girls," Stai said.
Norris has been following a "Championship Saturday" motto all season. The Titans played the part Saturday, but their ultimate goal is the "Championship Saturday," as in the final day of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena two Saturdays from now.
"It feels amazing, especially when we get to host our district final and go all the way to state," Collier said.
Senior Kyra Fischer led South Sioux City (10-15) with 18 points.
York 57, Blair 52: Senior Maddie Portwine scored 25 points to help the No. 5 Dukes hold off Blair in the B-6 district final at York.
Masa Scheierman had 14 points, Destiny Shepherd added 12 and the Dukes hit their free throws in the fourth quarter.
"We knew that going in if they got hot from outside … we had to counter, and thank goodness were hitting that tonight," York coach Matt Kern said.
Scheierman, Shepherd and Portwine combined to score all 19 fourth-quarter points for York, and Portwine hit a pair of threes in the first half to spark the offense.
"She really brought it," Kern said. "She was kind of taking control most of the game and you could tell she really wanted it. She hit some big shots from the outside and hit some free throws down the stretch."
York (20-3) will be back at state for the first time in three seasons. The Dukes hosted a district final last year, but lost to Norris. They wiped away that taste Saturday.
"This group is a special group," Kern said. "There's just a closeness about them and they just play for each other. It's fun to see how they bonded through the year. We didn't know at the beginning of the year where'd we be and how we would develop, but this group has certainly developed at a high level."
Mya Larson had 14 points and Ella Ross added 13 to lead the Bears (13-9).
Omaha Skutt 65, Ashland-Greenwood 46: Junior Victoria Van Dyke scored 27 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead the No. 4 SkyHawks.
Skutt (19-4), which took control with a 22-point third quarter, will be making its second trip to state in three years.
Senior Kiara Libal led the Bluejays (14-11) with 22 points.