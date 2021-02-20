The green light to Lincoln: Norris regains its shooting confidence in capturing B-1 crown

FIRTH — Just about every player on the Norris girls basketball roster is a threat behind the arc.

"They've all got the green light," coach Mark Hagerman said.

On Saturday, Norris got the green light to Lincoln.

The No. 2 Titans showed just how dangerous they can be when the shots are falling during a 78-39 victory against South Sioux City in the B-1 district final Saturday at Norris Middle School.

Norris (20-2) hit 14 three-pointers in the victory, including 13 after the first quarter. It scored 65 points over the final 24 minutes.

The shooting performance came at the right time for Norris, which was held to 33 points in a win against Crete in the subdistrict final and 41 in a recent loss to Elkhorn North.

"I was glad to see them come out because we haven’t been shooting like that," Hagerman said. "As coaches we always tell them just keep shooting, keep shooting, keep shooting. No matter makes or misses, you’ve got to keep shooting the ball to get out of something like that."

Senior Brianna Stai said players spent extra time on shooting drills and stayed after practices to put up extra shots.