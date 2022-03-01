 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The girls state basketball tournament begins Monday. Here's a look at the (unofficial) pairings

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln High, 3.1

Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley drives down the court during the A-3 district championship against Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star

It's officially March, and it felt like it around the state Tuesday when girls basketball teams battled for district titles — and a ticket to the state basketball tournament.

Here's a look at the projected first-round schedule for the tournament.

Class A

Monday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1-seeded Millard South (26-0) vs. No. 8 Bellevue West (18-6), 1:30 p.m. 

No. 4 Omaha Central (24-3) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (19-5), 3:15 p.m. 

No. 2 Fremont (22-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (19-6), 6 p.m. 

No. 3 Lincoln High (21-2) vs. No. 6 Bellevue East (19-6), 7:45 p.m. 

Class B

Tuesday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. No. 8 Waverly (12-11), 9 a.m. 

No. 4 Norris (20-4) vs. No. 5 York (21-4), 10:45 a.m. 

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 2 Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. No. 7 Blair (18-6), 6 p.m. 

No. 3 Adams Central (22-3) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m. 

