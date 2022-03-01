The girls state basketball tournament begins Monday. Here's a look at the (unofficial) pairings

It's officially March, and it felt like it around the state Tuesday when girls basketball teams battled for district titles — and a ticket to the state basketball tournament.

Here's a look at the projected first-round schedule for the tournament.

Class A

Monday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1-seeded Millard South (26-0) vs. No. 8 Bellevue West (18-6), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Omaha Central (24-3) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (19-5), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Fremont (22-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (19-6), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Lincoln High (21-2) vs. No. 6 Bellevue East (19-6), 7:45 p.m.

Class B

Tuesday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. No. 8 Waverly (12-11), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Norris (20-4) vs. No. 5 York (21-4), 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 2 Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. No. 7 Blair (18-6), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Adams Central (22-3) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.

