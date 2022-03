The girls state basketball tournament begins Monday. Here are the official pairings

It's officially March, and it felt like it around the state Tuesday when girls basketball teams battled for district titles — and a ticket to the state basketball tournament.

Here's a look at the official pairings for the tournament:

CLASS A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Monday's first-round games

No. 1-seeded Millard South (26-0) vs. No. 8 Bellevue West (18-6), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Omaha Central (24-3) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (19-5), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Fremont (24-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (19-6), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Lincoln High (21-2) vs. No. 6 Bellevue East (19-6), 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday's semifinals

Millard South/Bellevue West winner vs. Omaha Central/Lincoln Southwest winner, 6 p.m.

Fremont/Lincoln Pius X winner vs. Lincoln High/Bellevue East winner, 7:45 p.m.

March 11 championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLASS B

Tuesday's games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. No. 8 Waverly (12-11), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Norris (20-4) vs. No. 5 York (21-4), 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 2 Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. No. 7 Blair (18-6), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Adams Central (22-3) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday's semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Elkhorn North/Waverly winner vs. Norris/York winner, 1:30 p.m.

Omaha Skutt/Blair winner vs. Adams Central/Beatrice winner, 3:15 p.m.

March 12 championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS C-1

Monday's first-round games

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran (22-3) vs. No. 8 BRLD (19-6), TBA

No. 4 Broken Bow (22-4) vs. No. 5 Gothenburg (18-7), TBA

No. 2 North Bend Central (24-2) vs. No. 7 Malcolm (20-6), TBA

No. 3 Grand Island CC (20-5) vs. No. 6 St. Paul (21-4), TBA

Wednesday's semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln Lutheran/BRLD winner vs. Broken Bow/Gothenburg winner, 9 a.m.

North Bend Central/Malcolm winner vs. Grand Island CC/St. Paul winner, 10:45 a.m.

March 10 game

Third place: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m., Lincoln High

March 11 championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS C-2

Tuesday's first-round games

At Lincoln Southeast

No. 1 Hastings SC (23-2) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn Valley (22-4), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Crofton (22-4) vs. No. 5 Ponca (24-1), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Guardian Angels CC (25-1) vs. No. 7 Oakland-Craig (18-7), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Bridgeport (24-1) vs. No. 6 Sutton (22-4), 7:45 p.m.

March 10 semifinals

Hastings SC/Elkhorn Valley winner vs. Crofton/Ponca winner, 1:30 p.m.

Guardian Angels CC/Oakland-Craig winner vs. Bridgeport/Sutton winner, 3:15 p.m.

March 11 game

Third place: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m., Lincoln East

March 12 championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS D-1

Tuesday's first-round games

At Lincoln Southwest

No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) vs. No. 8 Hartington CC (13-15), TBA

No. 4 Shelton (25-1) vs. No. 5 Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8), TBA

No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (18-6) vs. No. 7 BDS (23-4), TBA

No. 3 Humphrey/LHF (19-6) vs. No. 6 Nebraska Christian (20-5), TBA

March 10 games

At Devaney Sports Center

Elmwood-Murdock/Hartington CC winner vs. Shelton-Niobrara/Verdigre winner, 9 a.m.

Archbishop Bergan/BDS winner vs. Humphrey/LHF-Nebraska Christian winner, 10:45 a.m.

March 11 game

Third place: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m., Lincoln East

March 12 championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS D-2

Monday's first-round games

At Lincoln Northeast

No. 1 Falls City SH (24-3) vs. No. 8 Wynot (15-10), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. No. 5 Sterling (19-6), 10:45 a.m.

At Lincoln North Star

No. 2 Humphrey SF (23-3) vs. No. 7 Diller-Odell (16-7), 6 p.m.

No. 3 St. Mary's (19-6) vs. No. 6 Crawford (20-4), 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday's semifinals

At Devaney Sports Center

Falls City SH/Wynot winner vs. Anselmo-Merna/Sterling winner, 6 p.m.

Humphrey SF/Diller-Odell winner vs. St. Mary's/Crawford winner, 7:45 p.m.

March 10 game

Third place: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m., Lincoln High

March 11 championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

