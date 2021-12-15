Starting as a high school freshman — in Class A, nonetheless — can be a bit intimidating.

Now put yourself in the shoes of Doneelah Washington, who as a 14-year-old was banging in the post with players three or four years older than her last season. The list included Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski, one of the most dominant centers in recent memory.

But thanks to some strong and sizeable family basketball genes, Washington was ready for such challenges.

The 6-foot Lincoln Northeast sophomore grew up honing her post moves in the yard against her cousins Aneesah and Ed Morrow. Aneesah is a 6-1 freshman at DePaul. Ed, of course, played at Nebraska before finishing his career at Marquette. He's 6-8.

"I got pinned a little bit," Washington said of posting up against her much bigger cousin.

It also had Washington ready to make an immediate impact for the Rockets. Only two players averaged a double-double last year in Class A. One was Markowski, the Super-State honorary captain, and the other was Washington, who averaged around 12 points and 12 boards as a freshman.

Now a sophomore, Washington has taken her game to another level.

Through four games — all Rocket wins — she's averaging around 19 points and 18 rebounds. She pulled down a school single-game record 25 boards in the team's season opener.

Yeah, things are starting to click for Washington, and her coach, Charity Iromuanya, sees a player that will only continue to get better.

"Once Doneelah starts kind of realizing her body and how the game's called and how physical you can be, I think this is what I expect from her and I still think she doesn't quite understand how physical you're allowed to be or how strong you can post up and how dominant she can be. And she's only a sophomore.

"I think she's the best post player in Class A."

Starting as a freshman was kind of scary at first, Washington says, "and this year I'm just like, 'I'm ready. I'm ready to play.'"

Washington continues to improve her game. She's more aggressive, Iromuanya says, and after scoring most of her points off rebounds as a freshman, Washington has developed more post moves in an effort to make a bigger impact in the half-court offense.

She runs the floor well, and then there's Washington's work on the glass. If the ball is going up, good luck outcrashing her for a board.

"I just feel like if the ball is up there, I'm just going to go up there and grab it," said Washington, who is gaining Power Five recruiting interest, including Nebraska. "If it's right there, I'm just going to grab it."

A combination of physical ability and want-to is what makes Washington a rebounding force for Northeast.

"She has great hands, great instinct, and I think in her mind right now she truly believes, 'I should be able to get every rebound,'" Iromuanya said. "To be able to get 25 rebounds, that's the level of toughness you have right now."

Washington, who is drawing more attention from defenses, is a big reason why the Rockets like their chances of taking a big leap from last year's 8-12 finish. They're already halfway to last year's win total and it's not even Christmas yet.

Sophomore point guard Yelaniya Bradley is part of a talented group of guards, and 5-11 Serena Heeran gives the team another frontcourt player capable of double-doubles.

"They're getting used to each other," Iromuanya said. "I think they're just still trying to gel, but they're figuring it out, which makes me happy. But I also know we're only four games in, so we got a ways to go before we hit I feel like our peak."

Washington would like to see the Rockets peak in March. Only a handful of teams get a chance to extend their season that long.

"I want me and our team to go to state this year," Washington said. "Last year, we made it to districts, but I want to go to state this year."

